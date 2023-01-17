Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Branch County Commissioners get update on Maple Lawn financial situation
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility Administrator Jayne Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that as of the previous day, they had over $373,000 in cash on hand. Her report detailed how they are financially holding up after...
wtvbam.com
Permanent downtown public restroom building on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council is scheduled to take action Monday night on the revised design of a permanent downtown public restroom building. The Council in March of 2022 decided to push the restroom project back for at least a year in order to pursue a grant due in part to labor shortages and the high cost of building materials.
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
wtvbam.com
Riley Dam “100 Dam Years” celebration in UC set for July 22
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Union City with assistance from the Union Lake Association plan to celebrate the 100th year of the Riley Dam this summer. “100 Dam Years” is set for July 22, 2023. The rain date is July 23. Organizers say Bayou...
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz
Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz, 98, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
KDPS officer arrested in Georgia for fraud
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
wtvbam.com
Big girls basketball wins for Coldwater and Bronson
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – Coldwater outscored Lumen Christi 13-2 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the third as they doubled up the Titans 35-17 Friday in Jackson. Mya Porter led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals before exiting the game at the end of the third with a wrist injury. Elli Foley had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals as the Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the Interstate 8. They have a non-conference game at Three Rivers on Tuesday.
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
WILX-TV
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.
