WATCH: NATO allies U.S., Turkey meet in Washington amid disagreements on war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey on Wednesday looked to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years but were unable to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. Watch the joint...
WATCH: State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks on Blinken’s meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister
The United States and Turkey on Wednesday looked to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years but were unable to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. Watch the briefing in the player above.
UK Prime Minister Sunak pushes ahead on plan to remove all EU laws
LONDON (AP) — First came Brexit. Now comes Britain’s bonfire of European laws. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to remove all remaining European Union laws from Britain’s statute book by the end of 2023, despite opponents’ claims that the move is rash and unworkable.
Treasury Secretary Yellen kickstarts Biden administration visit to Africa
The Biden administration’s big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent. Yellen is the first administration official to visit the continent...
WATCH: Justice Department announces arrest of Russian cryptocurrency founder
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Watch the full event in the player above. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing as the nation’s debt ceiling deadline approaches
As the clock ticks down to the nation’s debt ceiling deadline, the White House on Wednesday urged Republicans in Congress to work with President Joe Biden to avoid a potentially dangerous default. Watch the briefing in the player above. Speaking at the briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
WATCH LIVE: Justice Department holds briefing to announce new action on ‘cryptocurrency enforcement’
The Justice and Treasury departments will hold a news briefing on Wednesday to announce a “major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action.”. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. The briefing is expected to be attended by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Assistant...
Syrian refugees face quick deportation after reaching Lebanon
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon. Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of...
At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a ‘sorry state’ from climate change, Ukraine war
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The world is in a “sorry state” because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine that are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum’s meeting Wednesday.
WATCH: State Department gives news briefing as Russia opens espionage case against an American
Russia’s Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody. Watch the briefing in the player above. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of...
At the World Economic Forum, Zelenskyy urges allies to speed up push against Russia
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks, urging the world to move faster because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.”. Zelenskyy,...
Ukrainian grain ship inspections decreased by half since October
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
Analysis: Why tensions are high over a blockaded road in Azerbaijan
MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
As government nears debt limit, Biden and House Republicans prepare for face off
WASHINGTON (AP) — The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing — with frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raising alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department projects that the federal government will on Thursday...
Israel and Palestinians clash at UN Security Council meeting as tensions rise
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s U.N. ambassador accused the Palestinians on Wednesday of stabbing a knife into any chance for reconciliation by seeking an advisory opinion from the U.N.’s highest court on Israel’s decades-old occupation — and the Palestinian U.N. envoy accused Israel’s new government of seeking to crush its people.
Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinta Ardern steps down
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament...
U.S. drops case against New York City cop accused of spying for China
NEW YORK (AP) — Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in...
NATO warns of extended war in Ukraine, vows to be ready
BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready “for the long haul” and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance’s deputy secretary general told military chiefs from across Europe on Wednesday. Speaking at the opening of...
WATCH: Defense Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley hold news conference over military aid for Ukraine
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at a U.S. air base in Germany on Friday failed to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine after more than five hours of discussions about sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia.
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of far-right capital riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country’s democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters. The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de...
