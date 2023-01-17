ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene, Hamilton, Northern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-22 19:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Columbia; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Hamilton, southern Herkimer, Fulton, Warren, northern Washington, Columbia, western Ulster and eastern Greene Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between a half inch and one inch per hour are possible tonight into Monday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-22 19:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...The Greater Capital Region and Saratoga region, Montgomery County, the central Taconics, and southeast Catskills. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between a half inch and one inch per hour are possible tonight into Monday morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy