Effective: 2023-01-22 19:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...The Greater Capital Region and Saratoga region, Montgomery County, the central Taconics, and southeast Catskills. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between a half inch and one inch per hour are possible tonight into Monday morning.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO