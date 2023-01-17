ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon In Rochester

I love it when something new is going to open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. That is the happy news and this is even sweeter because it is about a block from Townsquare Media, and it is ice cream. New Italian Ice and Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Rochester, Minnesota.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
