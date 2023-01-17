ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Timberland's Izzy Ackley voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7)

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Timberland's Izzy Ackley , who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7) . She received more than 42 percent of the votes.

Ackley broke the meet record in the 100-yard backstroke at Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational and then broke her school record in the 100-yard butterfly.

Carthage's Max Templeman finished second in the voting with nearly 30 percent of the votes.

Previous winners: St. Michael the Archangel's Victoria Swingle (Dec. 26-31) , Lutheran North's Bryce Spiller (Dec. 19-24), Springfield Glendale's Reilly Heman (Dec. 12-17), Monett's Blaine Salsman (Dec. 5-10), East Buchanan's Trevor Klein (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), Reeds Spring's James Dowdy (Nov. 21-26), Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest (Nov. 14-19), Pleasant Hill's Dylan Kauffman (Nov. 7-12), Westminster Christian's Emma Fairchild, Seckman's Cole Ruble (Oct. 24-29), Fatima's Taylor Baumhoer (Oct. 17-22), Jasper's Juan Rivera (Oct. 10-15), Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).

Here's another look at the rest of the nominees:

Marqueas Bell, Park Hill boys basketball

In a losing effort against Liberty, 80-75, the Southeast Missouri State signee scored 45 for the Trojans.

Kendra Bliss, Washington girls wrestling

She became a two-time Gateway Athletic Conference champion by winning in the finals with a pin on Saturday.

Ansley Bringer, Highland girls basketball

Upset top-seeded Palmyra, 54-48, in the Highland Tournament behind 26 points from the senior.

Destiny Buerge, Carl Junction girls basketball

A Pittsburg State signee, Buerge scored a game-high 25 points in a 77-38 win over McDonald County on Tuesday and surpassed the 2,000th point mark in her career.

Myra Claas, Tipton girls basketball

She outscored Concordia by herself in a 76-30 win 35 points over the Cardinals. Claas added 24 points in a 59-42 win over Hickman on Saturday.

Jace Eskew, Bowling Green boys basketball

The sophomore scored a team-high 18 points to help the Bobcats win 58-54 over Centralia in overtime.

Ashtyn Callaway, Niangua girls basketball

The junior guard had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds – and scored her 1,000th point in a win against Everton.

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison girls basketball

In a 68-38 win against Union Star, Hedlund broke a school record with 39 points.

Christian Hughes, Kirkwood boys basketball

In a 59-44 win over Lafayette on Monday, Hughes had 24 points and six rebounds to help the Pioneers improve to 9-0.

Tommy Hustler, St. Pius X (KC) boys basketball

Hit only two baskets but his 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Warriors a 44-41 win over St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday.

Cameron Manyawu, Staley boys basketball

An Indiana State signee, the 6-9 Manyawu posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after the Falcons beat East St. Louis 67-48 at the Highland (Ill.) Shootout on Saturday.

Wyatt Moran, Plattsburgh boys wrestling

Notched his 100th career win in the Cameron Crossroad Tournament on Saturday.

Tyler New, Worth County boys basketball

The junior scored 39 points — 23 in the first half — to help his Tigers beat Stanberry, 60-48, on Tuesday.

Adam Rickman, St. Francis Borgia boys basketball

In an 87-66 win over Lutheran St. Charles, Rickman had 29 points in the victory.

Sydney Ringwald, Central Cape Girardeau swimming & diving

Was named the meet's Co-MVP at the City of Roses event in Perryville on Jan. 6-7 after winning the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.

Dylan Roth, Lafayette boys wrestling

A junior, Roth won the championship at 126 pounds at Lafayette's Fred Ross Invitational tournament on Saturday. The win was the 100th of his high school career and helped the Lancers take home the team title.

Brayden Shorter, Kickapoo boys basketball

Scored 18 points to aid the Chiefs in a 70-38 win over Rolla in an Ozark Conference clash.

Max Templeman, Carthage boys basketball

Scored 16 in a win against East Newton on Friday, surpassing the 1,000th point mark in his career.

Ian Thomas, De Smet boys basketball

A freshman, Thomas hit a free throw with the game tied and no time left to secure a victory against rival Metro Catholic Conference CBC on Friday.

Amrri Thompson, Raytown South girls basketball

Notched a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds and added five assists and five steals in a win against William Chrisman.

Allie Turner, John Burroughs girls basketball

The junior point guard surpassed 1,000 career points in a win against Orchard Farm.

Morgan VerKuilen, Affton swimming & diving

The senior broke her own school record in the backstroke for the second time this season.

BJ Ward, Chaminade boys basketball

A senior point guard headed to Southeast Missouri State, Ward was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player after posting a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over Chicago St. Rita at the Highland (Ill.) Shootout on Saturday.

Cam Williams, Central Cape Girardeau boys basketball

Had a game-high 21 points to help the Tigers beat Hillsboro, 77-44, and improve to 12-0 on the season.

Leah Wilmsmeyer, Timberland girls basketball

She broke the school’s all-time scoring record in a 52-44 win over Francis Howell North on Friday. She had 23 points in the win. The previous record was 1,259.

All Wright, Joplin boys basketball

The standout junior guard scored his 1,000th career point this week as the Eagles hosted the Kaminsky Classic.

