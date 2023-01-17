Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County Fairgrounds
The BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. The festival will be the first of 2023, according to a Facebook post by the host, Buckler Shows, who also put on the Clay County Strawberry Festival. The next BBQ and Bacon Fest dates are scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29.
904happyhour.com
NEW: Beachside Dining Experience to Open at Ponte Vedra Sawgrass Marriott Spring 2023
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa will introduce a beachside dining experience unlike any other on Ponte Vedra Beach with the opening of 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop this spring. Inspired by the city it calls home and the exquisite scenery the venue...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Action News Jax
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
Fernandina Beach 'Santa' returns home after month long mission trip in Ukraine
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — John Pfefferle watched as Ukranian kids danced to blaring music in a basement. To anyone else it looks like a dance party, but it's far from it. It's a bomb shelter in Ukraine. "It was like another air raid I don't think they totally discount...
First Coast News
How common is it to have a hurricane in January?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Its mid-January but even today we have an area in the tropics that is being watched by the National Hurricane Center. This area deepened to 975mb on Monday and had rather decent satellite representation triggering the National Hurricane center to monitor it. Here: The latest information...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Perpetual easements present revolutionary approach to dune projects
There is a historic step taking place in St. Johns County and it is occurring along the Ponte Vedra Beach coastline. It has become a regular occurrence for years that every time a storm rolls through the area causing damage to the shore by repleading the amounts of sand on the beach that act as the natural protective buffer between the ocean and those with property along the beach.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube suffers multiple injuries in accident
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries. Congressman Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte County, Sarasota County and parts of Lee County. His current condition is unknown at this time. Count...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s. Police have no suspects. The shooting...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
moneytalksnews.com
The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow
Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely...
