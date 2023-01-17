ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Zoey Fields

BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County Fairgrounds

The BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. The festival will be the first of 2023, according to a Facebook post by the host, Buckler Shows, who also put on the Clay County Strawberry Festival. The next BBQ and Bacon Fest dates are scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida

I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
BRADENTON, FL
Action News Jax

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

How common is it to have a hurricane in January?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Its mid-January but even today we have an area in the tropics that is being watched by the National Hurricane Center. This area deepened to 975mb on Monday and had rather decent satellite representation triggering the National Hurricane center to monitor it. Here: The latest information...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Perpetual easements present revolutionary approach to dune projects

There is a historic step taking place in St. Johns County and it is occurring along the Ponte Vedra Beach coastline. It has become a regular occurrence for years that every time a storm rolls through the area causing damage to the shore by repleading the amounts of sand on the beach that act as the natural protective buffer between the ocean and those with property along the beach.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
VENICE, FL
moneytalksnews.com

The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow

Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
