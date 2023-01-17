CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests recently, including: Thursday, Jan. 5 On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call reporting a carjacking in the Berlin community. The alleged victim provided names of the offenders, who left prior to the deputies’ arrival. The next day, on Jan. 5, investigators went to a residence in the Hanceville area for a follow-up investigation. The two suspects, Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, of Vinemont, and David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville, were located at the residence. Narcotics and evidence of manufacturing were allegedly located at the residence. Both were arrested and charged with...

