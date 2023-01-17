ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide

A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
FORT PAYNE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests recently, including:  Thursday, Jan. 5  On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call reporting a carjacking in the Berlin community. The alleged victim provided names of the offenders, who left prior to the deputies’ arrival.   The next day, on Jan. 5, investigators went to a residence in the Hanceville area for a follow-up investigation.   The two suspects, Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, of Vinemont, and David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville, were located at the residence.   Narcotics and evidence of manufacturing were allegedly located at the residence.   Both were arrested and charged with...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

