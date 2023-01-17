Read full article on original website
Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike
Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a wreck on Stringfield Road.
WAFF
Pedestrian in wheelchair in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on University Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eastbound lanes on University Drive from Jordan Lane to Julia Street were closed by the Huntsville Police Department after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the man in the wheelchair was hit by someone driving a...
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
WHNT-TV
Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide (7 a.m., January 20, 2023)
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. (7 a.m., January 20, 2023) Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide …. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a...
WHNT-TV
Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
WAFF
One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Three men arrested after running from Decatur Police
Investigators say three men were arrested on various charges after they fled an apartment parking lot in Decatur Wednesday.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
WAAY-TV
4 murders in 3 weeks: Residents worry about Huntsville's safety as police work to solve open cases
It's the third week of January, and so far, we have had four murders in Huntsville. Three of them are still unsolved, and this has caused some concern in the community. "Very scary" is how Hahn Ngyuen, who lives in Huntsville, described it. Huntsville Police are working on several leads...
Jackson County deputies search for Paint Rock burglary suspect
Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a person wanted in connection to a burglary in Paint Rock.
WAAY-TV
Authorities: Intoxicated Huntsville man driving 109 mph with child arrested in Indiana
An intoxicated Huntsville man driving at speeds topping 100 mph with a child as a passenger has been arrested in Indiana. Anthony A. Reed, 36, was stopped about 10 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Indiana, about 80 miles south of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police reports Reed...
Huntsville man arrested in Indiana, facing DUI charges after allegedly driving 109 mph with child in the car
A Huntsville man was arrested in Indiana after authorities said he was driving drunk, 109 mph, with a young child in the car on Wednesday.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests recently, including: Thursday, Jan. 5 On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call reporting a carjacking in the Berlin community. The alleged victim provided names of the offenders, who left prior to the deputies’ arrival. The next day, on Jan. 5, investigators went to a residence in the Hanceville area for a follow-up investigation. The two suspects, Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, of Vinemont, and David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville, were located at the residence. Narcotics and evidence of manufacturing were allegedly located at the residence. Both were arrested and charged with...
doppleronline.ca
Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms
UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WAFF
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
