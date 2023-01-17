ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Utah Senate gives final approval to hotly-debated transgender youth bills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has given final approval to three transgender-related bills that have occupied a lot of attention during the first week of the legislative session. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by State Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, passed 21 to 7 Friday morning. It bans...
NBCMontana

Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature

HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
MONTANA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy