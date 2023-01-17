Read full article on original website
Utah Senate gives final approval to hotly-debated transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has given final approval to three transgender-related bills that have occupied a lot of attention during the first week of the legislative session. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by State Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, passed 21 to 7 Friday morning. It bans...
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US hits debt ceiling; Congress debates as Treasury plans to take 'extraordinary measures'
WASHINGTON (TND) — On Thursday, the U.S. officially reached its borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion, also known as the debt ceiling, stirring concerns in an already contentious economic environment. In order to stay in a strong financial position, Congress must increase that borrowing limit — an increase that Republicans...
