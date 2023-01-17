ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ and ‘The Watcher’) on what she really thinks about Tanya’s iconic ‘these gays, they’re trying to murder me!’ line [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Rob Licuria
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RL6kX_0kHVnagK00

“Being in ‘White Lotus’ really changed it all up for me, I’m reaping the benefits of getting a killer part,” admits Jennifer Coolidge about having her big moment in the awards spotlight for her now-iconic role in “The White Lotus.” For our recent webchat she adds, “I think it’s hard to get these sort of advantageous moments unless someone writes these great parts for you. I lucked out and Mike White gave me a couple gifts, some giant gifts. It doesn’t feel real, but I’m as grateful as I could ever be.” Watch our exclusive video interview above .

SEE over 200 interviews with 2023 awards contenders

“The White Lotus” was created, written and directed by Emmy winner Mike White , following a week in the life of guests and employees at a fictional White Lotus luxury hotel in far-flung exotic locations. Originally intended as a six-part limited series, “The White Lotus” became such a huge critical and commercial sensation last year that HBO renewed it for round two. Last season was set among the swaying palm trees of Maui, while this season takes place against the backdrop of the ancient Ionian sunsets of Sicily. With each passing day, we learn more about the dysfunctional vacationers and the resort’s beleaguered staff members, culminating in White’s signature reveal of the identity of a mysterious dead body teased in each season’s opening scene.

After appearing together in Season 1, Coolidge and Jon Gries returned for “ The White Lotus: Sicily ” as wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid and her new husband Greg. Season 2 also co-stars Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham , Adam DiMarco , Meghann Fahy , Beatrice Grannò , Jon Gries , Tom Hollander , Sabrina Impacciatore , Emmy winner Michael Imperioli , Theo James , Aubrey Plaza , Haley Lu Richardson , Will Sharpe , Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall . The season opens on the beach as a dead body is discovered floating on the shore. We flash back a week earlier as the guests arrive, and it seems that there’s trouble in paradise, because after the newlyweds arrive in Sicily, Greg suddenly and mysteriously needs to leave Italy. A lonesome Tanya encounters Quentin (Hollander), who befriends and lures her into his eclectic circle of high-end gays, building to a climactic twist as Tanya’s Sicilian adventure comes to a shocking end.

SEE Naomi Watts interview: ‘The Watcher’

The in-demand Coolidge also featured in ‘ The Watcher ” this past season, Netflix’s mystery thriller created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan , which was inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. It stars Naomi Watts , Bobby Cannavale , Mia Farrow and Margo Martindale and follows the Brannock family, who moves from the city to their suburban dream home. Their dream soon becomes a nightmare as they begin receiving ominous letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher, and as they contend with this sinister threat from an unknown stalker, they also begin discovering neighborhood’s mysterious secrets, suspecting all of their strange neighbors and eventually even each other.

[ Spoiler alert ] “The White Lotus: Sicily” ends with Coolidge’s character stuck on a luxury yacht off the Sicilian coast, where she realizes that “these gays are trying to murder me!” The actress loved that line, and is thrilled that it has gone viral, as it is plastered on t-shirts and mugs worldwide and DJs sample it in gay clubs everywhere. And while she really loved Tanya’s storyline this season, which culminates in a (literally) over-the-top death scene as a frightened Tanya trips and falls off the boat to her untimely death, she wonders whether she should have performed the dangerous stunt herself. “I was upset that they wouldn’t let me do my own stunt! I was furious, but you know, it was very late at night and they were afraid that I would probably misjudge the fall and it’d be a big huge insurance risk, I’m sure,” she jokes. “But I really wanted to do it. I really wanted to die myself, to see what it would be like,” Coolidge explains, adding that “it was such a dramatic ending, being on a boat. It’s very scary! Imagine, you know, being on a boat where you realize people are going to murder you. I mean, there’s nowhere to go. And, what do you prefer, drowning, or these these guys shooting you in the head? Um, it’s all bad!”

PREDICT the 2023 SAG and Critics Choice winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)

There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 23? Sacred Riana, Human Fountains …

Episode 4 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 23 on NBC, with the fourth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on January 23 on “America’s Got...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies

Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent

Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy