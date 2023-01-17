ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM

Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy