Breakfast links: Mount Vernon Trail widening project seeks Virginia approval and funding

Virginia and National Park Service looking at widening the Mount Vernon Trail. The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board will consider funding a project to rebuild and widen the Mount Vernon trail between Rosslyn and Alexandria later this month. Virginia would pay the majority of the project’s $33 million estimated cost, with some additional funding from the National Park Service. (Jordan Pascale / DCist)
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides

College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge

An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket

Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC children propose solutions to violence at 'Youth Summit'

WASHINGTON — Local teenagers and children came together Wednesday evening to participate in the annual Youth Summit. At the event, children touched on every topic from education to crime. The latter issue has been the news frequently as of late. Multiple children have already been shot and killed in...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

National Park Service begins cleaning up hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park

On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up hundreds of tires that were found dumped under an Interstate 295 overpass in D.C.’s Anacostia Park. “It’s going to be a fairly large undertaking,” said Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a spokesman for the United States Park Police. “There’s a lot of equipment out here. It’s probably going to take several days to get all these tires cleared out of here.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Money Train Spotted!

Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
Washington Examiner

DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime

When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building

Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC

