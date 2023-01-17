Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Mount Vernon Trail widening project seeks Virginia approval and funding
Virginia and National Park Service looking at widening the Mount Vernon Trail. The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board will consider funding a project to rebuild and widen the Mount Vernon trail between Rosslyn and Alexandria later this month. Virginia would pay the majority of the project’s $33 million estimated cost, with some additional funding from the National Park Service. (Jordan Pascale / DCist)
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
WJLA
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
WJLA
Study shows where DC area families can find the lowest grocery prices
WASHINGTON (7News) — It doesn’t take a study for people to know grocery prices have gone up. But a new study does shed light on where shoppers can get the lowest prices in the Washington, D.C. area. 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis spoke with the Executive Editor...
D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WTOP
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
DC children propose solutions to violence at 'Youth Summit'
WASHINGTON — Local teenagers and children came together Wednesday evening to participate in the annual Youth Summit. At the event, children touched on every topic from education to crime. The latter issue has been the news frequently as of late. Multiple children have already been shot and killed in...
dcnewsnow.com
DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected to lessen penalties by overriding veto of revised criminal code
D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council could vote to reduce the punishment for that crime on Tuesday. DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected …. D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WTOP
National Park Service begins cleaning up hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park
On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up hundreds of tires that were found dumped under an Interstate 295 overpass in D.C.’s Anacostia Park. “It’s going to be a fairly large undertaking,” said Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a spokesman for the United States Park Police. “There’s a lot of equipment out here. It’s probably going to take several days to get all these tires cleared out of here.”
Bowser Admin Fetes Spice Suite’s New Location
The Bowser administration on Jan. 13 celebrated the ribbon cutting of The Spice Suite’s new home in the Langdon neighborhood in Ward 5 as a part of owner Angel Gregorio’s larger vision: Black and Forth. The post Bowser Admin Fetes Spice Suite’s New Location appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes
The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.
southarkansassun.com
District Of Columbia City Council Reduces Penalty For Violent Crimes By Overturning Mayor’s Veto Of Criminal Code
The District of Columbia City Council reduce the penalty for violent crimes by overturning the mayor’s veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. Reportedly, Mayor Bowser vetoed the revisions earlier this month. The District of Columbia City Council has voted in favor of the revisions of the Criminal Code...
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
