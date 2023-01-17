ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Q985

Illinois Racing Fans Are Excited For Return Of Go-Karting On Ice

If you're looking for a thrill this winter in Illinois, then ice go-karting is something you should definitely check out. Ever since I had my first experience on a go-kart in the Wisconsin Dells, I've been a huge fan. Luckily, when I was growing up there was a track just a short bike ride from my house. To me, it doesn't matter if it's a family-friendly ride or high-speed racing, I enjoy it all.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Dream Sweet Train Dreams at This Unique Airbnb in Illinois

If enjoying a unique vacation in Illinois is something you've added to your 2023 to-do list, look no further than the Pullman Train Car Airbnb in Plano, Illinois!. One of Illinois' Most Unique Airbnbs: The Pullman Train Car "Constitution" One of the things I love most about vacations is the...
PLANO, IL
Q985

Should This Illinois Man Be Charged After Slapping TikTok Pranker?

Well, well, well. It looks like someone's got themselves in a little situation. According to this post to Reddit, an Illinois man was out and about, minding his own business, and unloading groceries into his car with his wife, at a Jewel-Osco in Chicago, when all of a sudden, some idiot Youtuber or Tiktoker or something comes out of nowhere and starts whispering sweet nothings in his ear.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Famous Chef Gordon Ramsay Opening New Restaurant in Illinois

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and television personality, is opening a new restaurant in Naperville, Illinois. The location of 'Ramsay's Kitchen', which is set to open sometime this Spring, will be located in downtown Naperville at 39 West Jefferson Street. This is at the former 'Ted's Montana Grill' and 'Oswald Pharmacy' building.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

This Frank Lloyd Wright Home Is A Masterpiece And A Bargain

Are you in the market for a new home and looking for a steal of a deal? Look no further! There's a historical gem in Oak Park, Illinois available for purchase and it's a bargain you won't want to miss. Not only is it a home built by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, but it's also seen multiple price drops within one month!
OAK PARK, IL
Q985

Stupid Illinois Criminal Arrested By Leaving Many Clues For Cops

If you're looking to spend some time in jail, I just found the perfect way for you to end up there. Stupid Criminals Doing Dumb Crimes Are Going To Get Busted Every Time. When it comes to your normal everyday type of crimes, you're usually going to find the criminals to not be too bright. That's why the majority of the time they get caught. The old saying is "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." Well, I think they have plenty of time. Sometimes, I wonder if they actually want to go to jail. That's exactly what I believe about this recent situation.
SKOKIE, IL
Q985

Illinois Woman Runs Over Boyfriend With Car After Ugly Argument

A fight between an Illinois couple turns violent when the man was hit by his girlfriend's car. Being in a relationship is not easy. Many people that have been part of a couple understand sometimes it's just not meant to be. You can try and try but it's just not going to work. Hopefully, they figure it out early enough so there isn't a lot of ugliness. Things can get nasty between two people that don't get along but won't break up.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

