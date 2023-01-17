A personalized autographed photo of Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner and Anquan Boldin hung for years in Isaiah Hodgins’ bedroom. It was one of the best gifts that Hodgins’ father, James, got from asking his NFL teammates every Christmas to sign items for his son, a Madden video-game enthusiast who was “by far one of the worst players on his team” of 7 year olds. When James Hodgins left the Cardinals for the Jets in 2006, Leon Washington sometimes joined the family for Chinese food at their rental home in Point Lookout, and Jericho Cotchery and Brad Smith welcomed Isaiah at bible...

