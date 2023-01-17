Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)
Betsy Sue (Farnsworth) Jaynes, age 58, was set free of her earthly body at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center and is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as of January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Thelma Angle; parents, James & Shirley Farnsworth;...
thevillagereporter.com
Helen Cobb (1930-2023)
Helen Marie Cobb, 92, of Taylorsville, North Carolina and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 after a short illness. Helen was born on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Hofbauer in Akron, Ohio. On Oct. 17, 1953 she married Alfred E. Cobb and he preceded her in death, after 67 years of marriage, on Jan. 19, 2021.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Strong Fourth Quarter Leads Wauseon Past Evergreen 51-37
METAMORA – Evergreen cut a 13-point halftime deficit to single digits to start the fourth, but Wauseon started the final frame with a 6-0 run to regain control on their way to a 51-37 win. It was a slow start offensively for both teams as Evergreen opened the game...
thevillagereporter.com
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Girls Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Bryan dominated the battle of unbeatens in the NWOAL by jumping out a 35-21 lead at halftime on their way to a 62-44 win over the Patriots. Kailee Thiel and Ella Voight spearheaded the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 20 points each. P. HENRY (44) –...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
thevillagereporter.com
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen Football Head Coach To Be Named New Head Man At Maumee
METAMORA- Evergreen head coach Evan Karchner is returning to his alma mater after one season at Evergreen. Pending approval at the January 23, 2023, Maumee Board of Education meeting, the 2012 graduate of Maumee will be named the new head coach of the Panthers. “Growing up in Maumee and graduating...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton’s American Family Insurance Celebrates New Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Owner Jim Trampevski cuts the ribbon for The American Family Insurance Company located in Swanton. Trampevski is joined by Mayor Neil Toeppe, friends, family and employees. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The American Family Insurance Agency, located at 136 North Main Street, held a ribbon cutting...
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
13abc.com
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
iheart.com
NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING
A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
Comments / 0