Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close

Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks

PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
The Best New Jersey Spots For Singles to Spend Valentine’s Day

If you find yourself single this Valentine's Day, you can still have fun at these NJ spots. For many, Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate your love for your partner. However, if you don't have one, it can leave you feeling left out. Seeing all of your friends post bouquets of flowers and snaps from romantic dinners can get annoying really quickly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
