Our Online Searches Reveal What Could Be The Top Phobia In New Jersey
Pretty much everybody you meet in the Garden State, and the world for that matter has something they are afraid of, and in many cases, it's a phobia. So which phobia are people in New Jersey googling the most?. The most searched phobia may be able to tell you a...
“JEET?” These 10 Cringey NJ Pronunciations Sound Like Nails on a Chalkboard
"Jeet? Cause I'm unna go wawk the doo-awg and then go the deli to axe if they have any gabagool left like I seen yesterday." Did you get any of that? Then you're from New Jersey. But it didn't sound very pretty, did it!!?. We New Jerseyans have many colorful,...
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
These 5 Popular New Jersey Butterfly Gardens Should Be On Your Spring Bucket List
Butterflies are beautiful. Butterflies, to me, mean positivity and change. To so many people, including kids, butterflies are calming, and to catch one on your finger, is so cool. I had no idea we had so many butterfly gardens in New Jersey. I remember falling in love with the butterfly...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
NJ weather: Hints of winter, starting with end of weekend storm
Well, Thursday was quite a sloppy, soggy, disgusting day. Most of New Jersey picked up a half-inch to an inch of rain. Of course, if temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees colder, we would be shoveling snow right about now. The rain finally wrapped up around 2 o'clock Friday morning,...
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close
Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks
PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
The Best New Jersey Spots For Singles to Spend Valentine’s Day
If you find yourself single this Valentine's Day, you can still have fun at these NJ spots. For many, Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate your love for your partner. However, if you don't have one, it can leave you feeling left out. Seeing all of your friends post bouquets of flowers and snaps from romantic dinners can get annoying really quickly.
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
