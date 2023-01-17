ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

mynbc5.com

Man charged after 7-year-old suffers burns to face, body, police say

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have charged a man with felony assault after a 7-year-old boy suffered what authorities said were significant burns to his face and body. First responders were called to a home on Eastern Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Rainah Riley, the boy's mother, told WMUR...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day

HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
HARTLAND, VT

