Suspect in Concord shootings indicted on second-degree murder, falsifying evidence charges
A man charged with shooting and killing a Concord couple in April has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and other charges. Logan Clegg, 26, was indicted by the Merrimack County Grand Jury on second-degree murder charges in the April 18, 2022, shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid.
mynbc5.com
Man charged after 7-year-old suffers burns to face, body, police say
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have charged a man with felony assault after a 7-year-old boy suffered what authorities said were significant burns to his face and body. First responders were called to a home on Eastern Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Rainah Riley, the boy's mother, told WMUR...
mynbc5.com
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
mynbc5.com
Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day
HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
