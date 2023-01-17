Sarah Godwin Rigaud, 87, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Sarah, born in Walton County, Florida, was the daughter of Eola Courtney and I.D. Godwin. Sarah spent her childhood in Walton County, Florida before moving to Grand Isle, La in the mid-1950s. It was in Grand Isle where she met and married her husband, Norman Rigaud. Sarah and Norman owned and operated Sarah’s Diner in Grand Isle, La for nearly thirty years. Sarah loved feeding and visiting with her customers and they fondly remember her delicious food and welcoming spirit.

GRAND ISLE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO