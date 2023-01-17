ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Lafourche Chamber announces 2022 Award Winners ahead of annual banquet

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is honoring several local businesses and community members at their annual awards banquet on February 2, 2023. The Chamber says it takes pride in the event each year, celebrating the successes and achievements of some of the great people in our parish. This year's awards...
LAROSE, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Cut Off Elementary School celebrates 4.0 students

Cut Off Elementary School students had a 4.0 celebration this week, honoring the hard work the pupils have put in to achieve success in the classroom. See photos of the students online. Photos by Cut Off Elementary School.
lafourchegazette.com

SARAH RIGAUD

Sarah Godwin Rigaud, 87, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Sarah, born in Walton County, Florida, was the daughter of Eola Courtney and I.D. Godwin. Sarah spent her childhood in Walton County, Florida before moving to Grand Isle, La in the mid-1950s. It was in Grand Isle where she met and married her husband, Norman Rigaud. Sarah and Norman owned and operated Sarah’s Diner in Grand Isle, La for nearly thirty years. Sarah loved feeding and visiting with her customers and they fondly remember her delicious food and welcoming spirit.
GRAND ISLE, LA
wbrz.com

Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'

BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.

