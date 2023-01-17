Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Chamber announces 2022 Award Winners ahead of annual banquet
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is honoring several local businesses and community members at their annual awards banquet on February 2, 2023. The Chamber says it takes pride in the event each year, celebrating the successes and achievements of some of the great people in our parish. This year's awards...
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekend
A unique local retail store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2024, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Cut Off Elementary School celebrates 4.0 students
Cut Off Elementary School students had a 4.0 celebration this week, honoring the hard work the pupils have put in to achieve success in the classroom. See photos of the students online. Photos by Cut Off Elementary School.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
lafourchegazette.com
SARAH RIGAUD
Sarah Godwin Rigaud, 87, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Sarah, born in Walton County, Florida, was the daughter of Eola Courtney and I.D. Godwin. Sarah spent her childhood in Walton County, Florida before moving to Grand Isle, La in the mid-1950s. It was in Grand Isle where she met and married her husband, Norman Rigaud. Sarah and Norman owned and operated Sarah’s Diner in Grand Isle, La for nearly thirty years. Sarah loved feeding and visiting with her customers and they fondly remember her delicious food and welcoming spirit.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
wbrz.com
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'
BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As residents complained about garbage left to rot on the streets for weeks, the company contracted to collect that trash in several neighborhoods was pleading with the city of New Orleans to fully pay the bills. The owner of Metro Service Group, Jimmie Woods, admits that...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lockport Upper celebrates 100th Day of School
Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated their 100th Day of School this week. Students got to dress in Neon shirts.
brproud.com
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for intentionally swerving vehicle to hit dirt bike on Bayouside Drive
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man in connection with a motor vehicle crash, where serious injuries were sustained to a driver. Brian James Authement Jr., 31, was arrested for charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery for his involvement in the incident. On January 14,...
