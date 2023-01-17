ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
unfspinnaker.com

UNF offers details on construction on Alumni Drive

Ospreys returning to the nest for the Spring 2023 semester were met with a potential inconvenience, as part of Alumni Drive had been blocked off with construction, limiting it to one lane. This closure was to allow for the creation of a new path to Osprey Crossings. Spinnaker also found out the purpose and scope of this project, its projected timeline, and what it means for the future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chainstoreage.com

Conn’s expands presence in Jacksonville

Conn’s HomePlus has opened its newest store in the Sunshine State. The specialty retailer of furniture, appliances and consumer electronics opened the doors to a 30,000-sq.-ft. showroom in Jacksonville — its 15th store in Florida. The new location gives Conn’s a total of 167 stores across 15 states. The store opening created more than a dozen new jobs, a move that raised Conn’s workforce to more than 3,500 employees company-wide.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

