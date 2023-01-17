Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on child sexual abuse chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
unfspinnaker.com
UNF offers details on construction on Alumni Drive
Ospreys returning to the nest for the Spring 2023 semester were met with a potential inconvenience, as part of Alumni Drive had been blocked off with construction, limiting it to one lane. This closure was to allow for the creation of a new path to Osprey Crossings. Spinnaker also found out the purpose and scope of this project, its projected timeline, and what it means for the future.
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
‘It’s a mess:’ CSX train trouble blocks Baldwin neighbors for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A CSX train blocked up Baldwin, and it’s not the first time neighbors have complained about the issue. Neighbors along Yellow Water Road near W Beaver Street said a train on the railroad crossing stopped traffic for more than two hours on Monday. >>> STREAM...
Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll. Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”. Folio is a weekly local entertainment...
chainstoreage.com
Conn’s expands presence in Jacksonville
Conn’s HomePlus has opened its newest store in the Sunshine State. The specialty retailer of furniture, appliances and consumer electronics opened the doors to a 30,000-sq.-ft. showroom in Jacksonville — its 15th store in Florida. The new location gives Conn’s a total of 167 stores across 15 states. The store opening created more than a dozen new jobs, a move that raised Conn’s workforce to more than 3,500 employees company-wide.
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
Jacksonville, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville. The Bishop Kenny High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on January 18, 2023, 19:30:00. The Harvest Community High School soccer team will have a game with Providence School on January 19, 2023, 15:00:00.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s. Police have no suspects. The shooting...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Alabama Baby Jane Doe identified as Amore Wiggins; father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville
Amore Joveah Wiggins Skeletal remains found in Opelika, Ala., in 2012 have been identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins. She was born in January 2006 and is believed to have died between the summer of 2010 to 2011, investigators say. (Opelika Police Department)
