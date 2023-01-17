ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders

Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]

If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Battle of wills: Welsh turns away Vinton

WELSH — Welsh built a huge lead in the third quarter but had to fend off a late Vinton rally to retain the top spot in District 5-2A on Friday with a 65-61 win. “They are a good team and were able to scratch back,” Welsh head coach Caleb Gary said of the Lions. “We were able to get the win at the end, and I am proud of my guys.”
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls put it together down the stretch to beat Nicholls State

The split personality Cowgirls continued their Jekyll and Hyde season with an up and down performance Saturday. Long periods of unbeatable play were followed by equal stretches of struggling action. But McNeese State was good when it needed to be down the stretch to finish off Nicholls 70-62 inside the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls go for sweep of Colonels

The Cowgirls are finding their stride at just the right time. After a slow start McNeese State’s women’s basketball team is starting to show what had been expected. The Cowgirls look to sweep their back-to-back series with Nicholls State when they teams meet again tonight at the Legacy Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barry leads Bucs’ quick-strike effort

Barbe led from wire-to-wire in a 75-44 win over Lafayette to open District 3-5A play Thursday night. The Bucs (15-7, 1-0) closed the first quarter with a 9-1 run to build a double-digit lead. Jabbari Barry scored 11 points in the second quarter as the Bucs stretched their lead to 20 points at halftime.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

List of woes grows for Cowboys

Add heartbreak to the list of woes. Unable to stop their slide, the Cowboys’ season is streaking away from them. McNeese State lost for a season-high fifth straight time Saturday and a Southland Conference race that started with a pair of wins is quickly spiraling downward. For the seventh...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Fading Cowboys get rematch with Nicholls

The Cowboys’ margin for error continues to shrink. Today they look for a measure of revenge in hopes of getting back into the Southland Conference basketball race, but time is starting to run out. With a third of the SLC season in the books, McNeese State finds itself closer...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level

Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

