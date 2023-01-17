ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, a team spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action Sports on Tuesday. In a statement to ESPN Tuesday night, university police said the department is investigating a possible crime that happened at Schembechler Hall, the school's football facility. ESPN says the statement did not specifically name anyone, but a spokesperson said Weiss hasn’t been around the team recently.

