Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Get tips for thrifting home décor from the expert herself

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Virginia Chamlee, author of the bestselling book Big Thrift Energy, started thrifting when she was just a little girl and started getting really serious about collecting and selling her finds in her 20s. What started as a lucrative side business wound up often dwarfing the work she does as a full-time writer. In the past few years, she has sold her finds to celebrities, A-list interior designers, and more high-end clients.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday

CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20, giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef." The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person arrested following SWAT response in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a person has been located and arrested after SWAT responded to a scene in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. CMPD confirmed units were responding along Quail Meadow Lane, not far from Sharon Road West just before noon on Friday. Just after 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New plan could help Rowan County farmers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Lancaster community members have 'Coffee with a Cop'

LANCASTER, S.C. — In the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, the South 200 Drive-In is known for its down-home cooking and friendly staff. Thursday was a particularly special day at South 200. The restaurant was the chosen location for a popular local event, “Coffee with a Cop." With...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC

