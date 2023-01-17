Read full article on original website
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
WCNC
Get tips for thrifting home décor from the expert herself
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Chamlee, author of the bestselling book Big Thrift Energy, started thrifting when she was just a little girl and started getting really serious about collecting and selling her finds in her 20s. What started as a lucrative side business wound up often dwarfing the work she does as a full-time writer. In the past few years, she has sold her finds to celebrities, A-list interior designers, and more high-end clients.
'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?. For weeks, these...
Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday
CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20, giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef." The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on...
Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound many people heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville, North Carolina, was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded. Officials...
Charlotte Fire makes history promoting first Latino battalion chief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has officially made history as it promotes the first Latino to the position of battalion chief. The fire department said after years of dedication, study and commitment, Juan Pablo Soto is the first Latino promoted to the rank of battalion chief. You...
As nursing shortage plagues hospital systems, second-career nurses have stepped up
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A nursing shortage has been plaguing hospital systems nationwide and in the Carolinas. The pandemic added a lot of strain, pushing some into retirement, but pay and burnout have also contributed. Like so many other hospitals, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has had to...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
WCNC
Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. "The most common procedures...
WCNC
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
Person arrested following SWAT response in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a person has been located and arrested after SWAT responded to a scene in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. CMPD confirmed units were responding along Quail Meadow Lane, not far from Sharon Road West just before noon on Friday. Just after 2...
Charlotte restaurant week is underway and there is no shortage of options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant week, better known as Queen's Feast, is now underway. From Jan. 20-29, over 90 restaurants from 9 counties in and around Charlotte will be participating in the event. Charlotte restaurant week is taking place as inflation continues to hit the food industry and restaurants...
New plan could help Rowan County farmers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
Lancaster community members have 'Coffee with a Cop'
LANCASTER, S.C. — In the town of Lancaster, South Carolina, the South 200 Drive-In is known for its down-home cooking and friendly staff. Thursday was a particularly special day at South 200. The restaurant was the chosen location for a popular local event, “Coffee with a Cop." With...
CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements.
'Confluence of the pandemic and the hybrid workforce' | Demand for office space across the country is down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the pandemic, more people working from home are finding little to no reason to go back to the office. As a result, many businesses are trying to reinvent themselves to attract talent, which is having a trickle effect on existing office buildings. Barry Fabyan, the...
'Ignite that passion for thinking outside the box' | Discovery Place Science launches STEM initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discovery Place Science kicks off its new ‘maker series’ this weekend. It is a six-week program with the goal of inspiring a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering, or math fields. Amanda Bottoms, the manager of Discovery Place’s Youth Development department, says their team...
WCNC
'A great snapshot' | Mecklenburg County prepares for annual homeless count
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, 160 volunteers will pan out across Mecklenburg County to conduct the annual Point-In-Time Count. "This really gives a great snapshot of what you know what, what really is happening," Pat Cotham, Mecklenburg County Commissioner and homeless advocate, said on this week's Flashpoint. Cotham estimated...
