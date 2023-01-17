Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced. In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day. Lt. Crum said around 3:30...
1 arrested after SWAT team called to scene at south Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken into custody after more than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruisers and the SWAT team descended on an apartment complex in south Charlotte around noon Friday. CMPD said on Twitter that the SWAT team was deployed on Quail Meadow Lane. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew...
Suspect arrested, another wanted after series of armed robberies: CMPD
Criminal intelligence located a license plate tag for a vehicle the suspect was seen in at several of the robbery locations, eventually helping lead to an arrest.
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
Lancaster deputies find drugs at house after shootout between homeowner and burglars
KERSHAW, S.C. — A homeowner in Kershaw who got into a shootout with burglary suspects early Thursday morning is now facing felony drug charges after deputies responded and found a stash of controlled substances, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a burglary was...
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
Morganton man dies after being hit by pickup truck on I-40
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just about 1:30 a.m. near Conley Road on eastbound I-40. Highway Patrol...
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
WBTV
Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte
One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 2 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
