Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart
Jalen Hurts, a famous quarterback, led his Philadelphia Eagles to a NFC East Championship in the 2022-2023 season. The college superstar was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is rumored to be dating his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows. Jalen Hurts stepped into the NFL limelight...
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
The National Football League and Dallas Cowboys witnessed something never witnessed before in history during the Dallas Cowboys Monday night wild card playoff match versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles know what can ruin their Super Bowl dream — and it's not the Giants
PHILADELPHIA − All of the experiences mean something to Jalen Hurts. That includes his college career at both Alabama and Oklahoma, constantly competing for national championships. It includes the lowest points, too, such as his benching at Alabama, the brutal playoff loss last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Kelce’s mom can’t make both Chiefs, Eagles playoff games this weekend
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said two games in one day isn't feasible this year.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed their offensive coordinator for 2023.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes As He Catches Heat for Recent Rihanna Remark
The ESPN analyst said he was excited for this year’s show, but admitted he wishes another artist was performing.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
What time will the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game start Saturday?
Two of the NFL’s legacy teams will meet again Saturday evening at Lincoln Financial Field. Whenever the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play, it increases what’s already one of the longest lists of games between two teams in league history.
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies
Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
