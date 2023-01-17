After no shortage of rumors, news and headlines, the Michigan football team's 2023 offseason is back on track. The Wolverines saw several star players ponder NFL Draft pursuits ahead of Monday's draft declaration deadline before opting to return, while head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't rule out his own jump to the NFL until Monday afternoon. Along the way, there has been an NCAA investigation (still ongoing) and a separate University of Michigan Police Department investigation that led to the suspension then firing of co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO