Ann Arbor, MI

Projecting Michigan football's 2023 defensive depth chart: Jan. 20

After no shortage of rumors, news and headlines, the Michigan football team's 2023 offseason is back on track. The Wolverines saw several star players ponder NFL Draft pursuits ahead of Monday's draft declaration deadline before opting to return, while head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't rule out his own jump to the NFL until Monday afternoon. Along the way, there has been an NCAA investigation (still ongoing) and a separate University of Michigan Police Department investigation that led to the suspension then firing of co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
MSU PG signee Jeremy Fears now a Composite Five-Star

Michigan State's basketball program signed the nation's third-ranked 2023 class. Helping MSU land such a highly-rated class, the Spartans had five-star PF Xavier Booker leading the way from a rankings perspective. Four-stars Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, and Gehrig Normand were also ranked in the top-100. Now, the Spartans have another...
