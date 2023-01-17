ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 12

Guest
2d ago

It’s not hate at all. It’s care for the mentally ill and concern for children making life altering decisions before they even understand life.

Reply
23
Bart Jackson
2d ago

The only people using the word hate are authors of articles like this.

Reply
21
Austin Chronicle

Bill of the Week: Should Businesses Get to Go Green or Avoid Guns?

Bill of the Week lived and died from 2011 to 2017, before I joined the Chronicle News team, but we're bringing it back for this 88th Texas Legislature because we had too much fun with our Lege preview not to revive it. First up for analysis is the anti-anti-boycott bill...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Democrat Seeks to Make Some “Hate Speech” Influenced by “White Supremacy”

A new law sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, aims to battle “white supremacy” by making some types of “hate speech” illegal. By extending the definition of a hate crime under Title 18 of the United States Code, the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023” aims to “prevent and punish white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

When showing up at the Texas Capitol made a difference

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Cody Stephens, a Crosby High School senior, had planned to attend Tarleton State University on a football scholarship when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while asleep on his father’s recliner on May 6, 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills

The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Another push to eliminate Texas' Confederate holiday

Houston state Rep. Jarvis Johnson is once again trying to abolish Confederate Heroes Day. Why it matters: In the same week that the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s racial justice and civil rights legacy, Texas continues to honor the Confederacy with a holiday. Catch up fast: Confederate Heroes Day,...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
forwardtimes.com

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
TEXAS STATE

