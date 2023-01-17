Read full article on original website
Will Boston Scientific (BSX) Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates?
BSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. BSX’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.
Prologis (PLD) Q4 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
PLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Will Cost-Inflation & Currency Woes Mar 3M's (MMM) Q4 Earnings?
MMM - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter financial numbers on Jan 24, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 2.9% in the past 60 days. However, the company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 8.4%.
Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now
DENTSPLY SIRONA (. XRAY - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 30.8% compared with the industry's decline of 2% in the past year....
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
F5 (FFIV) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FFIV - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Jan 24. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 7%. For the fiscal first quarter, F5 estimates revenues in the range of $690-$710 million...
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
AMRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A...
Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
PFIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings of...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
WRB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares...
LiveXLive (LIVX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LiveXLive came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter...
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
GBCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
FITB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.05%. A...
Why Is General Mills (GIS) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
GIS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Mills due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
