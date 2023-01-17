Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.
Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset
A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
Michigan City murder case featured in new Hulu docuseries
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.-- Social media impacts nearly every corner of our lives, and in a nation full of true crime stories and armchair detectives, social media can impact cold cases. Like this one, where Kalvon Hawkins took to Facebook to plead for answers in his daughter's tragic murder. Some suggest...
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
