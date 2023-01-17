ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
96.9 KISS FM

Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset

A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
abc57.com

Michigan City murder case featured in new Hulu docuseries

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.-- Social media impacts nearly every corner of our lives, and in a nation full of true crime stories and armchair detectives, social media can impact cold cases. Like this one, where Kalvon Hawkins took to Facebook to plead for answers in his daughter's tragic murder. Some suggest...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
