WCIA
North Ridge Middle School teacher found her way from the basketball court to the classroom
One North Ridge Middle School teacher, Maria Parker, found her passion for education on the basketball court. And now, as a Language Arts teacher, she’s on a mission to help students identify their goals and reach them.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Unveils New Vermilion County Video at STEPUP Meeting
(Above) Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley and Vermilion Advantage Chamber Director Nicole Van Hyfte take the STEPUP stage at Second Church of Christ prior to unveiling the new Vermilion County video. Vermilion Advantage has released an eight minute video promoting Vermilion County as a place to live, a place to...
‘I’m going to actually take a stand’: Mahomet School Board member leaves mid-meeting
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – A school board member took a stand for students. She gave a passionate 20-minute speech before walking out of the meeting Tuesday night, leaving only three other members and the superintendent at the table. “As adults, we may feel like we’re helping but the kids tell us differently. That’s a problem,” […]
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
Four displaced after Charleston apartment building fire
Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.
Illinois’ official snack has its own day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is national popcorn day and people are taking advantage. CBPB Popcorn employees in Champaign were busy. They had some big orders to fill. They’ve spent the week catering to U of I games, including tonight’s men’s basketball game. The owner said it’s not just people’s love for the local business […]
Danville’s future casino expected to bring in millions of dollars annually
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville’s future Golden Nugget Casino is getting closer to opening its doors. The opening is expected in April. Many are looking forward to its economic impact and how it’ll help nearby organizations. It’s expected to bring in millions of dollars, but it’s not just from gambling taxes. The city will make […]
WAND TV
1 year after ice rescue: Coles County family talks grief, recovery & gratitude
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One year after 11-year-old Ma’Liyah White was rescued from a frozen pond, her family is celebrating her extraordinary recovery. “Her lifeless body, honestly… just being there… you don’t know what’s going to happen,” White’s great-aunt Amanda Beals recalled. “You pray. We had the whole nation praying.” The Coles County family’s […]
smilepolitely.com
Esquire Lounge is hosting a Pineapplefest
Esquire Lounge is hosting a tropical Pineapplefest on January 21st. The restaurant and bar will offer pineapple specials all day long in addition to live music from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday night. The special menu includes dishes like a spicy pineapple soup, pineapple pizza, and a teriyaki chicken...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Convicted In Piatt County Murder
A Springfield man has been convicted of murder in a shooting death in Piatt County, about 60 miles east of Springfield. Illinois State Police handled the investigation into the January 2021 killing of 64-year-old Michael Brown at his home in Hammond. Brown’s widow testified that through the home security system, she saw three people looking into a garage on their property and alerted her husband, who went outside, where he was fatally shot.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane Motion for Temporary Restraining Order against Danville Election Commission Denied
(Above) Attorney Matthew Custardo and Jacob Lane address the media after Judge Goodwin’s Thursday Jan 19th decision. Hopeful Danville mayoral candidate Jacob Lane has had his request for a temporary restraining order against the Danville Election Commission denied by Judge Mark S. Goodwin. While Lane’s attorney Matthew Custardo argued that the Danville Election Commission did not properly inform Lane about a December 14th meeting, Election Commission attorney John Beardsley argued that at the follow-up hearing on December 21st Lane was given his chance to argue that he should be left on the mayoral ballot, despite the claim about illegitimate election petition signatures filed by incumbent mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
