Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
kentuckytoday.com
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence awarded $47M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence has been awarded a 5-year $47 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish effective and evidenced-based “community schools” for students and families most in need of removing barriers to learning. Over the course of...
WLKY.com
McConnell announces millions in funding for colleges teaching cyber security in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is bringing his support for enhanced cybersecurity to the state. This morning, he announced $20 million in federal funding for workforce training in Kentucky. The University of Louisville could get a piece of the pie, but they’ll have to work for...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
kentuckytoday.com
S. Dakota lawmakers reject proposal to limit ballot measures
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Friday dismissed a proposal that the state constitution ban ballot measures from being reconsidered if they failed in the previous election. The Republican-controlled House State Affairs Committee rejected the proposed constitutional amendment after lawmakers said it relied on vague language and...
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Announces H.O.P.E. Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) has launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative to combat human trafficking in Kentucky. The initiative pushes back against human trafficking by mobilizing communities and landlords to identify and shutter illicit massage businesses (IMBs) that may be enabling human trafficking.
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
AG’s office: Beshear’s office violated open records act when partially denying GOP request
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office ruled Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when denying part of a request from the Republican Party of Kentucky. Both the RPK and the Kentucky Democratic Party have weighed in on the opinion. According to documents provided by the RPK to news outlets, the part of […] The post AG’s office: Beshear’s office violated open records act when partially denying GOP request appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
wdrb.com
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
'Finally heading in the right direction': Special prosecutor appointed on Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
Whatever happened to hemp?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
harlanenterprise.net
COVID cases rise in Kentucky
Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
