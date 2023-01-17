ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence awarded $47M

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence has been awarded a 5-year $47 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish effective and evidenced-based “community schools” for students and families most in need of removing barriers to learning. Over the course of...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

S. Dakota lawmakers reject proposal to limit ballot measures

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Friday dismissed a proposal that the state constitution ban ballot measures from being reconsidered if they failed in the previous election. The Republican-controlled House State Affairs Committee rejected the proposed constitutional amendment after lawmakers said it relied on vague language and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Announces H.O.P.E. Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) has launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative to combat human trafficking in Kentucky. The initiative pushes back against human trafficking by mobilizing communities and landlords to identify and shutter illicit massage businesses (IMBs) that may be enabling human trafficking.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Clark County Schools introduces its own police department

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
WINCHESTER, KY
Kentucky Lantern

AG’s office: Beshear’s office violated open records act when partially denying GOP request

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office ruled Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when denying part of a request from the Republican Party of Kentucky.  Both the RPK and the Kentucky Democratic Party have weighed in on the opinion. According to documents provided by the RPK to news outlets, the part of […] The post AG’s office: Beshear’s office violated open records act when partially denying GOP request appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

COVID cases rise in Kentucky

Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy