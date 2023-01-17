Read full article on original website
KOMO News
3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
MyNorthwest.com
Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight
Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
MyNorthwest.com
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
Lake Stevens police shoot, kill man suspected in car theft
Police on Friday shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a car north of Snohomish in Lake Stevens, law enforcement officials said. Officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m. on a report that a man stole a car from a woman there and fled south on Highway 9, The Daily Herald reported.
KATU.com
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
Seattle police recover sawed-off shotgun, two machetes after man reportedly fires shots
Seattle police recovered a sawed-off shotgun, two machetes and drugs Tuesday after a man allegedly fired shots after an interaction with strangers in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots...
2 men found shot dead inside car in Georgetown
SEATTLE — Seattle police officers, crime scene investigators, and homicide detectives swarmed the Georgetown neighborhood after two men were found dead inside a car. At 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street for reports of a person shot. Arriving officers found...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Fleeing From Napavine Police in Stolen Vehicle Charged With Four Felonies
A man who allegedly fled from Napavine police officers in a stolen vehicle while possibly under the influence of narcotics on Sunday was charged with four separate felonies in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The pursuit began after a Napavine officer noticed that a 1996 Honda Civic parked at...
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
Six stolen vehicles recovered and three arrests made in Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force operation
Pierce County — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force’s multi-agency operation led to six stolen vehicles being recovered and three arrests in the Lakewood area on Wednesday. The following vehicles were recovered:. Ford F-450 stolen from the Tacoma area. Hyundai Accent stolen from the Tacoma area. Kia...
q13fox.com
Police call recent teen violence 'interpersonal conflict,' gang expert says call it what it is
The Spotlight's David Rose sits down with gang specialist and former corrections officer Gabriel Morales, who's worked at the King County Jail for 25 years and as an instructor at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center for another 20 years. They're talking about "the G-word”—gangs—which Morales says Tacoma Police refuse to talk about when investigating the recent spate of teen violence, instead calling it "interpersonal conflict."
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
Two men hurt in Renton drive-by shooting
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle opened fire as they were walking in Renton Monday night. Renton police said the two victims told officers they were walking near a commercial area in the 4400 block of Sunset Boulevard North at 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside fired several gunshots.
Seattle, Washington
Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon
A woman told Seattle Police about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun near the Licton Springs neighborhood. Upon receiving this information, officers had probable cause for assault in the second degree with a handgun for the 41-year-old male suspect. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers conducted a search for the suspect and his vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle in the area.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m. North Pearl Street is currently shut down between...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
MyNorthwest
