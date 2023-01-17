ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KOMO News

3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist

FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lake Stevens police shoot, kill man suspected in car theft

Police on Friday shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a car north of Snohomish in Lake Stevens, law enforcement officials said. Officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m. on a report that a man stole a car from a woman there and fled south on Highway 9, The Daily Herald reported.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KATU.com

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 men found shot dead inside car in Georgetown

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers, crime scene investigators, and homicide detectives swarmed the Georgetown neighborhood after two men were found dead inside a car. At 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street for reports of a person shot. Arriving officers found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police call recent teen violence 'interpersonal conflict,' gang expert says call it what it is

The Spotlight's David Rose sits down with gang specialist and former corrections officer Gabriel Morales, who's worked at the King County Jail for 25 years and as an instructor at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center for another 20 years. They're talking about "the G-word”—gangs—which Morales says Tacoma Police refuse to talk about when investigating the recent spate of teen violence, instead calling it "interpersonal conflict."
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy

TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men hurt in Renton drive-by shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle opened fire as they were walking in Renton Monday night. Renton police said the two victims told officers they were walking near a commercial area in the 4400 block of Sunset Boulevard North at 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside fired several gunshots.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon

A woman told Seattle Police about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun near the Licton Springs neighborhood. Upon receiving this information, officers had probable cause for assault in the second degree with a handgun for the 41-year-old male suspect. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers conducted a search for the suspect and his vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m. North Pearl Street is currently shut down between...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
