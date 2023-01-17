Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO