Firefly75
3d ago
😔 What a crying shame. He was on and off drugs and homeless, I guess he finally gave up...his family is one of the wealthiest in Rome, seems like someone could have been there for him
nubianqueen7810
3d ago
This is so sad. Someone willing to take there lives due to depression or even everyday life is overwhelming. Regardless of drugs being involved. I wish I had a facility I could bring people in that want help but don’t have the extra help or which way to turn
Reply(1)
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured
The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
wrganews.com
Cave Spring man arrested for aggravated battery
A Cave Spring man was jailed early Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated battery. 31-year-old Michael Kyle Thomas struck the victim, leaving disfiguring marks and visible blood flow. The victim also sustained a swollen eye. Thomas was additionally charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in connection with the...
wrganews.com
Update: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Thursday dies
A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Rome police. “We’re trying to figure out the source of why the truck ran off the road,” RPD Assistant...
weisradio.com
Rome Man Hit and Killed by Train
A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The train was unable to stop and it struck Rogers. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
A 20-year-old Kingston man was arrested Tuesday at his Fulton Road home on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. Michael Hiram Wood failed to provide adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions for a yellow lab-type dog named “Zeke.”. The dog was severely malnourished, had worms,...
Watch how FoCo Sheriff’s deputies stop fleeing driver in high-speed chase
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has shared a dashcam video that shows a recent high-speed chase. On Saturday, December 17, a deputy attempted to pull over the driver of a white BMW sedan on Sanders Road for failing to dim the car’s headlights when the driver accelerated and drove off. By the time the driver was nearing Buford Highway, they were reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and then revved the engine to accelerate more.
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
mymix1041.com
Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy
From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.
( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.
WJCL
Have you seen them? Investigators in Georgia searching for mother, 11-year-old son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 11-year-old son not seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Hope Allison, 40, and Aaron Neal were last known to...
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 20, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
weisradio.com
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
WAFF
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
