A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The train was unable to stop and it struck Rogers. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO