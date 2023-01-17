ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefly75
3d ago

😔 What a crying shame. He was on and off drugs and homeless, I guess he finally gave up...his family is one of the wealthiest in Rome, seems like someone could have been there for him

nubianqueen7810
3d ago

This is so sad. Someone willing to take there lives due to depression or even everyday life is overwhelming. Regardless of drugs being involved. I wish I had a facility I could bring people in that want help but don’t have the extra help or which way to turn

weisradio.com

Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured

The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Cave Spring man arrested for aggravated battery

A Cave Spring man was jailed early Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated battery. 31-year-old Michael Kyle Thomas struck the victim, leaving disfiguring marks and visible blood flow. The victim also sustained a swollen eye. Thomas was additionally charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in connection with the...
CAVE SPRING, GA
wrganews.com

Update: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Thursday dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Rome police. “We’re trying to figure out the source of why the truck ran off the road,” RPD Assistant...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Rome Man Hit and Killed by Train

A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The train was unable to stop and it struck Rogers. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

A 20-year-old Kingston man was arrested Tuesday at his Fulton Road home on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. Michael Hiram Wood failed to provide adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions for a yellow lab-type dog named “Zeke.”. The dog was severely malnourished, had worms,...
KINGSTON, GA
Justine Lookenott

Watch how FoCo Sheriff’s deputies stop fleeing driver in high-speed chase

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has shared a dashcam video that shows a recent high-speed chase. On Saturday, December 17, a deputy attempted to pull over the driver of a white BMW sedan on Sanders Road for failing to dim the car’s headlights when the driver accelerated and drove off. By the time the driver was nearing Buford Highway, they were reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and then revved the engine to accelerate more.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy

From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Calhoun Journal

Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
DECATUR, GA
weisradio.com

Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
TRION, GA
WAFF

22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL

