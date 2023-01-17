ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WKRN

2 men try to abduct woman jogging in Memphis

Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle. ‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of …. The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged in connection to a Bartlett police officer injured from a hit-and-run. Demario Mathis is charged with theft of property, two counts of drug-related charges, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest. The incident happened at the IHOP off Highway 64 near...
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MEMPHIS, TN

