actionnews5.com
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
Arrest caught on camera leads to gun, drug charges, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — As Memphis grapples with its own use-of-force investigation, another arrest in the Mid-South caught on video is causing concerns. A cellphone video circulating on social media shows a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy putting his knee on a man’s neck during an arrest Wednesday at a gas station in Oxford.
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death. The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen...
WKRN
2 men try to abduct woman jogging in Memphis
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle. ‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of …. The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property has...
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
actionnews5.com
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged in connection to a Bartlett police officer injured from a hit-and-run. Demario Mathis is charged with theft of property, two counts of drug-related charges, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest. The incident happened at the IHOP off Highway 64 near...
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
Woman almost kidnapped while walking her dog in broad daylight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog for a run near Chanwil Ave on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Memphis Police Department said. Officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the Pidgeon Estates area at 3:45 p.m. MPD said a two men, one driver...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
actionnews5.com
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight teenagers are out of police custody just two days after being accused of crashing stolen cars in Midtown and then running from Memphis police. Rebecca Philips’ 2017 Hyundai Tucson was stolen not even a week after she drove it off the car lot. “My...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run, driver detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale Roads Thursday evening. Police say she was struck by a silver Ford F-150. Officers responded to the crash at 6:54 p.m. The driver has...
southarkansassun.com
Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl
A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
'It's just unbelievable' | Midtown car theft victim frustrated with suspects' early release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Memphis teenagers busted for car theft and gun possession in Midtown just three days ago have been released from custody. The teens are innocent until proven guilty, but owners of at least one of the stolen cars are questioning the quick release. "We had gotten...
actionnews5.com
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security and shoppers of the Kroger on Poplar and Kirby are on high alert after a woman was attacked outside the store Thursday night. Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
