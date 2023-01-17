ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary American rock band Chicago to play at the Turning Stone

By Megan Hatch
 3 days ago

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The legendary rock band, Chicago, is coming to the Turning Stone on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The rock band from Chicago is coming to rock out the weekend at 8:00 p.m. on April 22, and tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19 for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Friday, January 20 for the general sale.

Zac Brown Band to return to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater next Summer after 3 years

Get a chance to see one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago,” according to Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time.

You’ll also get a chance to hear new music from Chicago’s 38th studio album, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT .

As a band that has earned the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS, Chicago has made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Chicago was also inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014 and Chicago songwriters, Robert Lamm and James Pankow, have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Chicago’s known for their mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

At the concert, the original three band members will be there. Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta  on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic Vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-Classic Songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations.  2023 marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring!

Ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

