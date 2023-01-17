Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
shepherdexpress.com
HYFIN: Connecting Milwaukee’s Black Culture and Community
Since its launch at Radio Milwaukee, the team at HYFIN has worked hard to develop the station into the de facto platform for celebrating Milwaukee’s Black culture through its unique blend of music, business forums and other community-focused programs.Currently, the station targets Black women between the ages of 25 and 36; however, Program Director Tarik Moody believes that its programming educates and informs anyone who falls within the station’s broader demographic.“We want HYFIN to uplift Black women,” said Moody, “which is why our music programming has an aspirational goal of 60% female artists.” This mix intentionally differs from most commercial urban stations around the county, which primarily play male-dominated music.In addition, the station plays two local artists every hour for three reasons. First, to provide a platform for local musicians to be heard. Second, to create opportunities for local talent to connect with a broader audience. And third, to create opportunities to open for touring artists.
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Novelist Imagines the Trail of Tears
The Trail of Tears wasn’t taught in U.S. schools—at least until recently. Neither has the role in that death march by that man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, been recognized widely enough. Inspired by his Jewish heritage with its memories of the Holocaust, Milwaukee author Kenneth M. Kapp reexamines the Trail of Tears in an imaginative—let’s call it magical realist—work of fiction.
shepherdexpress.com
Harley-Davidson Announces 120th Anniversary Festival
There will be a rumble in Downtown Milwaukee this summer, and it will be louder than the thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcyclists coming to town for the company’s 120th anniversary celebration. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee institution announced plans for their milestone anniversary festival, headlined by some of the biggest names...
shepherdexpress.com
Lightfield, New Public Art Installation, Brightens Winter Months in Cathedral Square Park
Making its Milwaukee debut this week is a public art installation called Lightfield, a lit-up, interactive art exhibit that’s free for the public in Cathedral Square Park. Lightfield was created by the artist duo HYBYCZO and features many opportunities to engage with the 3-D display. The perfect opportunity for outside fun in the winter months, Lightfield will be up from January 19 to May 5.
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: January 18, 2023
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. R&B star Clayton kicked off his 2023 with a new EP. It’s four songs that find the artist touching on different facets of love and giving someone his all. Clayton knows how get you moving, but can also enchant the room, pouring out his heart on “Reason” but then enlisting hip hop artist Duwayne on “My Bad” for example. It’s a succinct showcase of versatility from Clayton, so don’t sleep on For Consumption. (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
Experience Winter Magic in Idyllic Lake Geneva
After spending a crisp morning traipsing through the streets of downtown Lake Geneva, I make my way to Joni’s Diner, where I meet with Mayor Charlene Klein to talk about this picturesque town. Joni’s Diner, at 111 Wells Street, is one of the few authentic 1950s diners left in the country, and its quaint nature makes it perfect for talking about what makes Lake Geneva so special. Mayor Klein beams with pride as she talks about Lake Geneva, making recommendations and sharing fun facts, including that she is the first woman elected as the city’s mayor. From cross country skiing to castles made of ice, to its world-renowned bars, restaurants and coffee shops, to its marvelous resorts, opportunities for winter hiking, and even ice boating, a trip to Lake Geneva is an absolute must for anyone’s travel plans this winter season.
shepherdexpress.com
Switched on Ra by Bitchin’ Bajas
Bastille Days Milwaukee, 1988—Sun Ra sits at a picnic table in Cathedral Square Park, hardly distinguishable from folks in the park on most days. Yet here he waits, regal, in a bright-colored robe. Local musicians Liquid Pink and Brian Ritchie are honored to be opening for Ra and his Arkestra, the forward-thinking musical aggregation whose mission statement has aimed for the outer regions of the universe since the late ‘50s.
shepherdexpress.com
Outwoken Tea Kicks Off Tea Tasting Series at Wehr Nature Center
Aureal Ojeda, founder of Milwaukee-based Outwoken Tea, is launching an educational tea tasting series paired with chocolate. With a goal of getting people out of their homes and out socializing during winter, Ojeda created the events to educate people about tea facts and history. Guests will be guided through proper brewing techniques using a Chinese Kung Fu ceramic tea set. This type of ceremonial tea set, also called a gongfu, is a cultured utensil used for ritual preparation and presentation of tea.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 11,727 new cases, and a 7-day average of 17,496 cases per day. In 2021, 2,023 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,686 cases per day.
shepherdexpress.com
Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
George and Martha are among theater’s—and literature’s—most infamous bickering, old married couple. Their peculiar acrimony drove the success of Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And yet, even while their relationship is peculiar, their bickering speaks to something universal. In any long relationship, dreams can sour like last week’s milk and the taste of bitterness can be palpable.
Comments / 0