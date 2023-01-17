Read full article on original website
Omani Wichaihpi Hoksila (Walking Star Boy) | 2023
Omani Wichaihpi Hoksila (Walking Star Boy), stillborn boy of Shalynn Carter and Travis LaRoche II of Pierre, entered the spirit world, Monday, January 16, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Omani Wichaihpi Hoksila’s arrangements....
AMR ambulance service at Pierre/Fort Pierre among first in South Dakota with access to Avel eCare Telemedicine in Motion
An AMR ambulance based in Pierre is now equipped with technology allowing the paramedics to have access to doctors and nurses while the ambulance is transporting patients. Rebecca Vandekieft is the Vice President and General Manager of Emergency and Hospitalist Services for Avel eCare, based in Sioux Falls. She says Telemedicine in Motion saves time, therefore saving lives.
Hughes County signs agreement for use of resources during emergencies or disasters
The Hughes County Commission has approved being part of a regional mutual aid agreement regarding the sharing of resources during an emergency or disaster. County Manager Lori Jacobson says it’s the Intercounty/Tribal Nation Sharing of Resources During Emergencies or Disaster within the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management’s Region 3.
Pierre Swim Team Results – Midwest All-Star & Aquastorm Meets
DES MOINES, IA – Charlotte Hull of the Pierre Swim Team competed on January 14 and 15 on Team South Dakota at the Midwest All-Star Swim Meet. Hull finished 25th in the 200 free, 14th in the 200 back, 11th in the 400 medley relay, 22nd in 50 free, 18th in 500 free, 23rd in 100 free and sixth in the 400 free relay, with personal best times in all events.
Pierre Boys Wrestling Routs Huron
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling eased past Huron 66-7 Thursday in a dual in the auxiliary gym at Riggs High School. Nine of the 14 matches ended in Pierre pins. Pierre led 32-0 through six matches before the two Huron victories, then Pierre won five of the last six matches by pinfall.
Last-Second Shot Sends Brandon Valley Past Governor Boys
BRANDON – Many expected the Pierre Governors to have a tight game Thursday with the Brandon Valley Lynx. In fact, the game couldn’t have been tighter. Cole Dekker put back a missed shot just before the final buzzer to give Brandon Valley a 53-52 win over Pierre Thursday at Brandon Valley High School.
Recycling bins for Fort Pierre residents finds permanent spot
Some Fort Pierre residents may be wondering where the town’s recycling bins have been moved to. Mayor Gloria Hanson says they’re still on Buffalo Street, but….. Hanson says the containers are typically emptied on Tuesdays. Alderman Larry Cronin asked Hanson if they could be emptied more often….....
Governor Girls Sweep Huron In Wrestling Dual
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling swept Huron in a 37-0 dual win Thursday in the auxiliary gym at Riggs High School. Governor wrestlers took five of the seven matches by pin, including from Sydney Uhrig, Sydney Speck, Constance Antell, Ireland Templeton and Marlee Shorter. Pierre 37, Huron 0.
Brandon Valley Girls Outlast Governors
PIERRE – Again, the Pierre Governor Girls played Brandon Valley very tough. Again, it wasn’t enough. Two-time All-State player and SDSU commit Hilary Behrens scored 29 points Thursday as Brandon Valley held off Pierre 75-69 at the Riggs High Gym. Behrens sank four three-pointers and seemingly hit every...
Wise Named Hillsview’s New Clubhouse And Pro Shop Manager
PIERRE – Chad Wise has been named as the new Clubhouse and Pro Shop Manager at Hillsview Golf Course. Wise is moving to Pierre from Kimball, Nebraska, where for the past 16 years, he has managed the clubhouse and pro shop at Fourwinds Golf Course. Wise signed a five-year...
South Dakota FFA hosts Legislative Breakfast
South Dakota FFA state officers in conjunction with 49 district FFA officers hosted over 40 legislatures and special guests for a legislative breakfast to connect about current trends in agriculture, education, FFA, and also the political process last week (Jan. 12, 2023) at the Izaak Walton League facility in Pierre.
Hughes County Commission to discuss mutual aid agreement for Intercounty/Tribal Nation Sharing of Resources During Emergencies or Disaster during meeting this evening
The Hughes County Commission meets at 5:30pm this evening (Jan. 19, 2023) at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. Mutual Aid Agreement for the Intercounty/Tribal Nation Sharing of Resources During Emergencies or Disaster within the SD Office of Emergency Management’s Region 3.
Pierre rebidding pickleball court project after initial offers were too high
The Pierre City Commission approved a request to bid the construction of four pickleball courts just north of the baseball field in Griffin Park. Proposals for the 8,800 square foot development are due back on Feb. 2, 2023; if awarded, the project is expected to be complete before the end of 2023.
Pierre Aquatic Center resurfacing project moving forward
The Pierre City Commission has approved a request to bid resurfacing of the City-owned indoor pool located in the Aquatic Center at the Oahe Family YMCA. Old plaster from the pool basin will be removed and replaced with new plaster that is expected to last more than 20 years. Bryan Tipton, City Parks and Recreation Director is excited about this project.
Karla Kuiper wins Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area January Mega Raffle drawing
The three finalists for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area’s monthly Mega Raffle drawing were selected this morning (Jan. 18, 2023) during the KGFX morning show. The three finalists are Karla Kuiper, Pat Clark and Inver Grove Collision. This month’s prize is titled “Fly Away with...
Capital Area United Way hosting Say Yes to the Dance event tomorrow
Say Yes to the Dance, a community event sponsored by the Capital Area United Way, will be held tomorrow (Jan. 21, 2023) from 10am-2pm at Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Executive Director Holly Wade says because all of the items are donated, this event gives students the opportunity to find attire– at no charge– for any upcoming formal event they plan to attend.
