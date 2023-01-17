ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect

On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon

SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon. The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy