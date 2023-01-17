Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
May Millete Never Seen Leaving Home After Jan. 7, Chula Vista Detective Testifies
Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified Friday. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021....
SDPD investigate deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter
A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter that left a man dead prompted a large police presence early Friday morning.
Suspected gun store robber arrested after standoff with law enforcement
A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Mira Mesa shooting
Two individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder in relation to a Mira Mesa shooting involving an 18-year-old victim, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
Sheriff’s Canine Catches Suspect Following Gun Store Break-in, Standoff
A 29-year-old man was in custody Thursday on suspicion of committing a burglary at a gun store after a standoff with deputies in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Fallbrook Station responded at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Main Street regarding a commercial burglary.
Escondido Police arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect
On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.
‘Willing to Sell His Soul': Trial of Husband Accused of Murder Takes Turn Into Supernatural
As the preliminary hearing of a San Diego man accused of murdering his wife continued, testimony took a strange turn. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Maya, who was last seen in January 2021. Her body has never been found, but testimony at the hearing has provided new insight into the strange nature of the case.
Victim identified in College East stabbing death
San Diego Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death by a suspect prior to an officer-involved shooting in the College East neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon
SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon. The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.
Three More Arrests Made in Alleged Large-Scale Theft, Robbery Ring
Authorities Tuesday announced three additional arrests in an investigation into an alleged large-scale theft and street-robbery ring victimizing senior citizens and people of Asian descent in the San Diego area and across the country. Taken into custody in the case over the last two weeks were three Romanian nationals —...
3 arrests made in connection to jewelry theft ring
Three Romanian nationals have been arrested on suspicion of elderly theft as part of a nationwide jewelry theft ring, announced the San Diego Police Department Tuesday.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Border officers seize $4M of cocaine hidden in decorative stone
Over $4 million worth of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week after the drugs were found in a shipment of decorative stone, the agency said Wednesday.
Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash
A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
