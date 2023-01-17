Read full article on original website
WESH
Good Samaritan Society ending services in Florida, several other states
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Months after it was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee is up for sale. The owners of the retirement community say the pandemic and industry issues are leading to changes. Many people at Good Samaritan Village lost hope after Hurricane Ian put...
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
MedicalXpress
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough to replace their failing heart, but innovation is giving more of them a chance.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
proclaimerscv.com
Families Considering Leaving Florida for More LGBTQ-Friendly Locations- Due to Cultural Laws
Several LGBTQ families feel differently and are thinking of leaving the state because of discrimination, even as many families are joyfully migrating to Florida for the warmer climate and fewer pandemic regulations. Take Robby Price as an example. 7 years ago, Price and Jordan Letschert, also known as Papa and...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis’ administration credits ‘freedom first’ policies with historic unemployment low
'Florida continues to outpace the nation and withstand negative headwinds due to federal policy.'. The Gov. Ron DeSantis administration is touting a record-low unemployment rate to end 2022. For the second straight month, the December number was at 2.5%, a metric celebrated by both the Governor and a senior staffer...
DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing […]
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense abortion pill
Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill. That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women. The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their...
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
fox35orlando.com
Rejected! License plates deemed too obscene by Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dozens of requests for personalized license plates were rejected last year by the State of Florida. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) receives hundreds of requests each year, many of which are later determined to be obscene or objectionable. In those cases, the department will recall the plate.
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
Florida home values rose more than every other state in 2022, data shows
Florida home values rose more in 2022 than in any other state, according to data analyzed from real-estate company, Zillow.
drugstorenews.com
NACDS thanks Florida Gov. DeSantis for PBM reform leadership, commitment
NACDS: Floridians, all Americans deserve better than the current “pharmaceutical benefit manipulation.”. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores president and CEO Steve Anderson has released a statement thanking following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement that he will work with the state legislature to advance the most comprehensive pharmacy benefit manager reform legislation in Florida’s history.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
