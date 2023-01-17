Just saying the words "witch hazel" stings a little bit. "Historically, in its purest form, witch hazel is used as an astringent to contract the skin’s tissues to give the appearance of smaller pores and draw oil [from the skin]," says dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD, a clinical instructor of dermatology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York City. That astringent effect sometimes worked a little too well, as anyone who grew up in the ‘90s or early aughts might remember from splashing their skin red and flaky back in the day. "Its astringent effect means that it works by drawing water out of the skin," says Perry Romanowski, a cosmetic chemist and co-host of the Beauty Brains podcast. "For some people that can feel good, but for others it can [be too much]."

