Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
SFGate
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92
Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SFGate
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SFGate
Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
Beloved Berkeley Irish pub the Starry Plough celebrates life of co-founder
The Starry Plough, a Berkeley institution, became a second home for many thanks to Frances Hughes' hospitality.
Why you should plan a visit to San Francisco's Marina District
"The Marina is a microcosm of San Francisco life."
SFGate
Blanche the swan, a fixture of SF's Palace of Fine Arts, dies at 28
Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting In Mcdonald's Parking Lot
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.
SFGate
Southbound Lanes, Single Northbound Lane Reopen On Highway 99 Near Acampo
Southbound lanes and one northbound lane on state Highway 99 between Peltier Road in Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi in San Joaquin County have reopened as of Wednesday after a days-long closure due to flooding. All southbound lanes were reopened at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday and the left northbound lane...
SFGate
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft
San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
SFGate
Another popular retail chain to close SF location by end of week
CB2, the sister company of furniture and home decor store Crate & Barrel, is closing its San Francisco location by the end of this week. The company announced the upcoming closure of its Union Square location on its website and then again in a Google update, stating that the store at 34 Ellis St. will close its doors after Jan. 22.
Comments / 0