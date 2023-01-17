ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92

Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police Investigating Shooting In Mcdonald's Parking Lot

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.
ANTIOCH, CA
Southbound Lanes, Single Northbound Lane Reopen On Highway 99 Near Acampo

Southbound lanes and one northbound lane on state Highway 99 between Peltier Road in Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi in San Joaquin County have reopened as of Wednesday after a days-long closure due to flooding. All southbound lanes were reopened at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday and the left northbound lane...
LODI, CA
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft

San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides

California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
EMERYVILLE, CA
Another popular retail chain to close SF location by end of week

CB2, the sister company of furniture and home decor store Crate & Barrel, is closing its San Francisco location by the end of this week. The company announced the upcoming closure of its Union Square location on its website and then again in a Google update, stating that the store at 34 Ellis St. will close its doors after Jan. 22.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

