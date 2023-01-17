Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Townhome Fire in Zelienople Wednesday night
Photos and video of the scene by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 19, 2022. (Zelienople, PA) Fire departments were called to Timberbrook court in Zelienople last night just before midnight for a fire at a set of townhomes. Multiple residences among the townhomes were severely damaged by the fire. We haven’t learned of any injuries, but the fire is believed to have started from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
beavercountyradio.com
Smoky situation in Beaver Falls, but no fire
Photo of the scene by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 19, 2022 11:40 A.M. (Beaver Falls, PA) Firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue on Wednesday, upon arrival, there was no fire, just smoke that had to be removed from the building. The cause wasn’t reported by Beaver County 9-1-1.
beavercountyradio.com
Abandoned Former Morry’s Speakeasy on Junction Stretch Goes Up in Flames Friday Morning
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 20, 2023 6:20 A.M. (Rochester Township, PA) The hotspot where bands like G-Force (Granati Bros.), The Iron City Houserockers, Donnie Iris, B.E. Taylor and many more used to play, turned into a different kind of hotspot this morning as it burned to the ground overnight. The former abandoned Morrys Speakeasy in Rochester along Junction Stretch went up in flames early Friday morning. We’ve learned that Rochester Fire Department allowed the blaze to continue, due to the condition and location of the abandoned structure. Sandy Giordano reports Beaver County 9-1-1 says the call came in at 3:44 a.m. and the fire was just smoldering as of 7am, and firefighters are just going to let it burn itself out. Residents and motorists shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke.
beavercountyradio.com
Route 168 Centennial Avenue Gas Line Installation Begins Monday in New Galilee
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation on Route 168 (Centennial Avenue) in New Galilee Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, January 23 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late March on Route 168 between Route...
Three years after Allegheny County woman disappears, police renew efforts to find her
Three years after a Shaler Township woman disappered, police are renewing efforts to locate her. Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since. Walsh left behind all of...
beavercountyradio.com
Asking for forgiveness this Saturday Wake Up Beaver Valley this Saturday
Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed relays a message on asking the Lord for forgiveness this week on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Route 56 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 56 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. The crash had both lanes of Route 56 closed between Second St. and two miles east of Laurel Ridge Park Rd, according to 511pa. Details are still limited at this time, but Cambria County dispatch said the […]
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
Driver cut out of car after rollover crash
A driver had to be cut out of a car after a rollover crash in Mercer County.
cranberryeagle.com
Crash blocks traffic on State Route 422 in Lawrence County
A two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon closed the eastbound lane of Route 422 near Living Treasures Wild Animal Park for at least a half-hour. The crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., occurred near the intersection of Route 422 and Fox Lane in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Part of...
wtae.com
Son of Hopewell restaurant owner thanks community that stepped up after burglary in family’s home
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The son of the owner of the Empire Palace Chinese restaurant in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, is thanking the community for stepping up and showing their support after a burglary resulted in his mother’s life savings being stolen from her home. The burglary happened...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Charged with Manslaughter in Aliquippa Murder
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 18, 2023 6:11 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported that Alec Mineard has been arrested, charged and arraigned for manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 31 year old Vincent Ciccone. The shooting occurred at a home on Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Mineard is lodged in the Beaver County Jail, bond was set at $500,000, and a hearing in Beaver County Court will take place Monday, January 23, 2023.
Beaver County Humane Society offers reward for information on abandoned puppy
Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information about an emaciated puppy that was found in a wooded area of Beaver Falls. The male puppy was brought to the center for care Thursday, according to the humane society. The 4-month-old was in poor condition, with hypothermia, malnutrition, anemia and an old injury to its left front leg.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
beavercountyradio.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Details Revealed in Lawsuit Against Center Township Police Officer by Attorney for Kenneth Vinyard Estate
(Center Township Police Cruiser at the scene of the shooting in November 2022) Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 18, 2023 11:04 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) In an exclusive interview on “Live Mic” with Mike Romigh, Attorney Joel Sansone shared new details regarding...
Comments / 0