Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 20, 2023 6:20 A.M. (Rochester Township, PA) The hotspot where bands like G-Force (Granati Bros.), The Iron City Houserockers, Donnie Iris, B.E. Taylor and many more used to play, turned into a different kind of hotspot this morning as it burned to the ground overnight. The former abandoned Morrys Speakeasy in Rochester along Junction Stretch went up in flames early Friday morning. We’ve learned that Rochester Fire Department allowed the blaze to continue, due to the condition and location of the abandoned structure. Sandy Giordano reports Beaver County 9-1-1 says the call came in at 3:44 a.m. and the fire was just smoldering as of 7am, and firefighters are just going to let it burn itself out. Residents and motorists shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke.

ROCHESTER, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO