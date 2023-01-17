ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Townhome Fire in Zelienople Wednesday night

Photos and video of the scene by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 19, 2022. (Zelienople, PA) Fire departments were called to Timberbrook court in Zelienople last night just before midnight for a fire at a set of townhomes. Multiple residences among the townhomes were severely damaged by the fire. We haven’t learned of any injuries, but the fire is believed to have started from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Smoky situation in Beaver Falls, but no fire

Photo of the scene by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 19, 2022 11:40 A.M. (Beaver Falls, PA) Firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue on Wednesday, upon arrival, there was no fire, just smoke that had to be removed from the building. The cause wasn’t reported by Beaver County 9-1-1.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Abandoned Former Morry’s Speakeasy on Junction Stretch Goes Up in Flames Friday Morning

Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 20, 2023 6:20 A.M. (Rochester Township, PA) The hotspot where bands like G-Force (Granati Bros.), The Iron City Houserockers, Donnie Iris, B.E. Taylor and many more used to play, turned into a different kind of hotspot this morning as it burned to the ground overnight. The former abandoned Morrys Speakeasy in Rochester along Junction Stretch went up in flames early Friday morning. We’ve learned that Rochester Fire Department allowed the blaze to continue, due to the condition and location of the abandoned structure. Sandy Giordano reports Beaver County 9-1-1 says the call came in at 3:44 a.m. and the fire was just smoldering as of 7am, and firefighters are just going to let it burn itself out. Residents and motorists shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke.
ROCHESTER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Asking for forgiveness this Saturday Wake Up Beaver Valley this Saturday

Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed relays a message on asking the Lord for forgiveness this week on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Crash blocks traffic on State Route 422 in Lawrence County

A two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon closed the eastbound lane of Route 422 near Living Treasures Wild Animal Park for at least a half-hour. The crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., occurred near the intersection of Route 422 and Fox Lane in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Part of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Charged with Manslaughter in Aliquippa Murder

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 18, 2023 6:11 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported that Alec Mineard has been arrested, charged and arraigned for manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 31 year old Vincent Ciccone. The shooting occurred at a home on Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Mineard is lodged in the Beaver County Jail, bond was set at $500,000, and a hearing in Beaver County Court will take place Monday, January 23, 2023.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy