4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Colts Promising Head Coach Candidate Withdraws from Consideration
One of the Indianapolis Colts' most exciting young head coaching candidates is returning to his old team.
Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo
Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
New Browns coach makes bold claim
As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
Rob Gronkowski Wants To Fix Up Tom Brady With An Oscar Winner
The quarterback great ponders Gronk's matchmaking suggestion in a lighthearted exchange between the former teammates.
Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL wife made major move against Colts owner
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement
Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion. Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of ...
Miami vs. Duke prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21 (lay the points)
Duke hosts Miami in a battle of ACC contenders, but the Blue Devils haven’t been in their typical dominant form. The team is 13-5 on the year in the first year under Jon Scheyer but is still looking for a signature ACC victory, sitting 4-3 in league play. Can the team slow down a vaunted Miami offense that thrives on their explosive guard play?
