Officials and supporters of Visalia-based Kaweah Health are literally begging the state to help keep the good ship afloat after three years of COVID-inflicted losses. But the healthcare district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. As of Jan. 17 they have announced cuts to stem the tide of red ink and rightsize their pandemic-impacted budget. With cuts in their credit rating, leaders are launching a strategy called “Back in the Black.” Here is the challenge as they describe it to the governor.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO