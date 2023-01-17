Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Central California Creamery gets $10K wrapping machine
While we are having an abundance of rain as we start 2023, there was a stretch of days where frost was the norm, before it finally rained. This occurred 80 years ago this week as we look back in Lemoore…. Fifty Years Ago (1973) Despite the fact that the LHS...
Hanford Sentinel
May the rabbit prevail: Happy Lunar New Year | Hanford Gourmet
Lunar New Year begins on the date of the second new moon after the winter solstice, which always takes place in late December. This means that the first day of the Lunar New Year can occur anytime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. In 2023, Jan. 22 marks the start of the Lunar New Year, and we ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
Hanford Sentinel
Grief, D&D, quirky comedy: 'She Kills Monsters' comes to local stage
Sometimes the best way to know others — and ourselves — is through make believe. In the play “She Kills Monsters,” which runs at the Selma Arts Center Feb. 3-18, a young woman finds that the only way she can connect to her dead sister is through the one thing she left behind — her Dungeons and Dragons notes.
Hanford Sentinel
First standup comedy show at new location | HMTC This Week
It’s official! We have our first standup comedy show planned for Feb. 25 at our new place in downtown Hanford. Two shows are planned that Saturday with four comedians. The comedy show is at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It's also an anniversary celebration for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. We turn six!
Hanford Sentinel
Freeze alert in place for San Joaquin Valley through weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from late Friday night into Monday morning. Throughout the weekend certain parts of the Central Valley are looking at freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. A freeze warning is currently in effect for parts of Kings and Fresno counties until...
Hanford Sentinel
Launch Central Valley builds new businesses to build the region
Successful small businesses are vital to a flourishing Central Valley in areas from providing jobs to making progress in literacy rates, according to a release from Fresno Pacific University. Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is helping entrepreneurs start and grow life-giving businesses through its Launch Central Valley program....
Hanford Sentinel
Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks
Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
Hanford Sentinel
City of Hanford's new website to go live Monday, aims for ease of use
A new website for the City of Hanford which aims to improve ease of use will go live on Monday. Users who attempt to enter the previous website’s URL will be automatically redirected to the new website. “As we transition to this new website, we want to make it...
Hanford Sentinel
Handful of residents speak against roundabout to Hanford Council
Although the Hanford City Council has already approved a roundabout and four-way stops at two intersections in downtown Hanford, a handful of residents turned out at Tuesday night's council meeting to protest the decision. Les Veara, a long time Hanford resident, stood before the dais and pleaded with the council...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police arrest man after attempted homicide on West Ivy
Hanford Police were called to the 200 block of West Ivy Street after a reported shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a press release from the Hanford Police Department. The victim was a Hispanic male adult, found by officers laying in the street and suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Isais Vasques and subsequently transported to Kaweah Hospital in Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police Department running DUI checkpoint Friday night
The Hanford Police Department will be running a checkpoint to catch drivers under the influence at an undisclosed location on Friday night from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. "The biggest impact is to let the public know we're checking for drunk drivers on the road and to deter anyone from driving while intoxicated," said Lt. James Lutz.
Hanford Sentinel
City Council approves annexation of Kings County island
The Hanford City Council voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve the annexation of an approximately 28-acre island of Kings County land into the city. The island is north of East Lacey Boulevard, between North 10th Avenue and 9¼ Avenue. Councilmember Diane Sharp abstained from the vote, citing a financial...
Hanford Sentinel
200 jobs cut at Kaweah Health; hospital works to go from red ink to ‘back in the black’ | John Lindt
Officials and supporters of Visalia-based Kaweah Health are literally begging the state to help keep the good ship afloat after three years of COVID-inflicted losses. But the healthcare district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. As of Jan. 17 they have announced cuts to stem the tide of red ink and rightsize their pandemic-impacted budget. With cuts in their credit rating, leaders are launching a strategy called “Back in the Black.” Here is the challenge as they describe it to the governor.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County taking security steps following fraud incident this month
A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week. Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and...
Comments / 0