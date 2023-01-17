To some people, it is the most controversial agency in Kansas. But sometimes, all it tries to do is give a boy a ride to school. “He, even early in the school year, was either going to become truant or on the verge of truancy,” said Sarah Henning, Emporia Public Schools District Support Liaison. “DCF paid for that transportation ... so no affidavit needed to be written.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO