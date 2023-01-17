ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

247Sports

Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia bowling teams win at Topeka West

The Emporia High School boys and girls bowling teams both won at the Topeka West quad on Wednesday afternoon. The boys finished with a team score of 2,524 and had four of the top individual finishers. Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a series score of 666, Colton Swift had a 652, Morgan Liggett bowled a 606 and Devin Mohling totaled 600.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys basketball prepare for Ralph Miller Classic

The Emporia High School boys basketball team will begin the 2023 Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute today when they take on Coffeyville at 4:45 p.m. This tournament, named after Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Ralph Miller, will give the Spartans (8-2) a few opportunities to face some different teams. First up for them will be Coffeyville, and head coach Lee Baldwin said they will be at a size disadvantage.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Olpe sweeps area basketball games of the week

OLPE — It wasn’t much of a contest Tuesday evening as the Olpe High School girls soundly defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley High School, 60-39, extending their record to 9-3. An Eagle victory was a foregone conclusion one minute into the third quarter. Olpe had amassed a 30-point lead, and the Lady Trojans weren’t going to seriously threaten it. The fourth quarter became a formality.
OLPE, KS
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Sandra L. Siebuhr

Sandra L. Siebuhr, 73, passed away late Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newman Regional Health surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Sr. and Georgia June Mountz Dorksen. Sandy attended Catholic School in Cleveland before moving to California at the age of 17 to be near her mother.
EMPORIA, KS
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Emporia gazette.com

School rides part of new DCF family focus

To some people, it is the most controversial agency in Kansas. But sometimes, all it tries to do is give a boy a ride to school. “He, even early in the school year, was either going to become truant or on the verge of truancy,” said Sarah Henning, Emporia Public Schools District Support Liaison. “DCF paid for that transportation ... so no affidavit needed to be written.”
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Kinzie Rogers

