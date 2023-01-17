Read full article on original website
10 things to know about Kansas State through six Big 12 games
Look up. No, no, keep going. Don’t start at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference standings where a certain group picked a Kansas State team to finish at the bottom of the heap for 2022-23. Go right to the top. Yes, we’re only six games through a conference...
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
These plays show why K-State’s Jerome Tang is in running for Big 12 Coach of the Year
Jerome Tang is among the early front-runners for Big 12 Coach of the Year. These K-State plays help explain why
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia bowling teams win at Topeka West
The Emporia High School boys and girls bowling teams both won at the Topeka West quad on Wednesday afternoon. The boys finished with a team score of 2,524 and had four of the top individual finishers. Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a series score of 666, Colton Swift had a 652, Morgan Liggett bowled a 606 and Devin Mohling totaled 600.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball prepare for Ralph Miller Classic
The Emporia High School boys basketball team will begin the 2023 Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute today when they take on Coffeyville at 4:45 p.m. This tournament, named after Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Ralph Miller, will give the Spartans (8-2) a few opportunities to face some different teams. First up for them will be Coffeyville, and head coach Lee Baldwin said they will be at a size disadvantage.
Emporia gazette.com
Olpe sweeps area basketball games of the week
OLPE — It wasn’t much of a contest Tuesday evening as the Olpe High School girls soundly defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley High School, 60-39, extending their record to 9-3. An Eagle victory was a foregone conclusion one minute into the third quarter. Olpe had amassed a 30-point lead, and the Lady Trojans weren’t going to seriously threaten it. The fourth quarter became a formality.
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
Emporia gazette.com
Sandra L. Siebuhr
Sandra L. Siebuhr, 73, passed away late Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newman Regional Health surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Sr. and Georgia June Mountz Dorksen. Sandy attended Catholic School in Cleveland before moving to California at the age of 17 to be near her mother.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Channel 3000
Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world’s oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 83-82 in overtime.
Emporia gazette.com
School rides part of new DCF family focus
To some people, it is the most controversial agency in Kansas. But sometimes, all it tries to do is give a boy a ride to school. “He, even early in the school year, was either going to become truant or on the verge of truancy,” said Sarah Henning, Emporia Public Schools District Support Liaison. “DCF paid for that transportation ... so no affidavit needed to be written.”
Emporia gazette.com
'Every child deserves a chance': Argabright talks philosophy during Kansas Superintendent of the Year recognition
TOPEKA — Dr. Michael Argabright was formally recognized as the Kansas Superintendent of the Year during the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year Awards ceremony at the Bishop Education Center in Topeka Wednesday. Argabright, who has led the Southern Lyon County USD 252 School District since July 2006, had...
Emporia gazette.com
Boys State opens registration for June conference
Registration opened Wednesday for this year's American Legion Boys State of Kansas convention. The 85th annual gathering of high school leaders is scheduled for June 4-10 at Kansas State University.
Emporia gazette.com
Kinzie Rogers
Early-week basketball action was on tap Monday and Tuesday for area schools. Chase County Hi…
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
WIBW
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
