Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Related
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Visiting this 'museum-like' Virginia business is like 'walking back in time'
You’ve heard of a window into the past. At Caravati’s Architectural Salvage in Ashland, you can choose a door or several other paths to yesteryear.
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
Rising egg prices, or ‘Eggflation,’ is causing challenges for this Richmond bakery
Owner Chastity Rodriguez-Hise is now paying almost double for a carton of eggs compared to when she first opened her bakery last summer.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Riverside Apartments Sold
Earlier this month Massachusetts-based Lakeland Capital bought the Riverside Apartments at 2300-2112 Riverside Drive for $7.6 million. The seller in the deal was Thalhimer Realty Partners, which bought the property for $2.35 million in 2012 after it had been foreclosed on. The deal gives Lakeland 66 units across two buildings...
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
Richmond VA Medical Center removes Confederate namesake
Hunter Holmes McGuire was a soldier and doctor in the Confederate Army where he served under Gen. Stonewall Jackson, according to a biography posted on the Hollywood Cemetery website.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
NBC12
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield Police said in a social media post. Kona served...
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
cbs19news
Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
Help the Metro Richmond Zoo name their hippo calf
The Metro Richmond Zoo wants your help choosing a name for their baby pygmy hippopotamus born in December.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
Comments / 0