Ashland, VA

Richmond BizSense Reporting Riverside Apartments Sold

Earlier this month Massachusetts-based Lakeland Capital bought the Riverside Apartments at 2300-2112 Riverside Drive for $7.6 million. The seller in the deal was Thalhimer Realty Partners, which bought the property for $2.35 million in 2012 after it had been foreclosed on. The deal gives Lakeland 66 units across two buildings...
RICHMOND, VA
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA

