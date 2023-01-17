ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Swimming Canada Hosts Two-Week HPC Training Camp In Fort Lauderdale

The High Performance Centre training groups from Toronto and Vancouver have come together for a two-week training camp in Fort Lauderdale. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Upon the conclusion of last weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, the large Canadian contingent in attendance headed south. Swimmers from both...
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Women’s #50-41

France's Marie Wattel is coming off a strong year that included medal performances at the World Championships and European Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at SwimSwam, and part of that is releasing...
Three-Day Ka ‘Rajata Udupi’ Beach Utsav Kal Se Start Hoga Malpe Me

Ye event Udupi district ke formation ke silver jubilee hone par manaya jaa raha hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Three-day ‘Rajata Udupi’ beach utsav Malpe beach mei kal se start hone wala hai. Ye event Udupi district ke formation ke silver jubilee hone par manaya jaa raha hai.

