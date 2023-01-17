Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle
Jean (Jeannie) M. Grindle died on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 96 after a long struggle with dementia. At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor.
Ellsworth American
Chamber executive director steps down
ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
Ellsworth American
Gallery: Ellsworth snow scenes Jan. 20
A few inches of snow blanketed downtown Ellsworth on Friday, Jan. 20. Local schools were closed and the streets quiet.
Ellsworth American
Fog's moodiness attracts photographers' lenses
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum continues its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with "Fog in the Photo Archives" with photo archivist Kevin Johnson. The talk is free, with a suggested fee of $5. Registration is required.
Ellsworth American
Artist recycles retired rope
ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure
SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
Ellsworth American
Mercier nets 1,000 as Eagles remain undefeated
ELLSWORTH — Chance Mercier fell to the floor and watched as his jumper lofted over two defenders and easily split the twine for a countable basket. The points, which put the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team ahead 17-15 at the 1:15 minute mark in the first quarter of its game against the Foxcroft Academy Ponies (7-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, came at the same time as so many of Mercier’s points have this season: with his team needing a clutch bucket to stay ahead of a motivated opponent gunning for the undefeated, number one Eagles.
Ellsworth American
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
Ellsworth American
Icy mix leads to harsh road conditions; Canadian family saved from Route 9
ELLSWORTH — A storm involving icy mix topped with snow accompanied by strong winds saturated Maine Sunday through Monday night, leaving residents with a heavy load of precipitation to scrape off windshields and shovel out of driveways. One Canadian family traveling through the area during the storm on Monday...
