Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys basketball assist leaders, sorted by class, through Jan. 18
Section III boys basketball assist leaders, sorted by class, through Jan. 18. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum five games played.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 20
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 20. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Turnaround teams: 9 Section III boys basketball teams that have improved from last season
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are unpredictable. Between graduation, transfers, injuries and more, each season a new team can emerge as a contender. This winter, Section III boys basketball has seen its fair share of teams improve significantly from last season.
Nottingham boys basketball edges Cicero-North Syracuse with game-winning layup, defense
Nottingham junior Steyvon Jones led the way with 33 points, but none were more important than the two he scored against Cicero-North Syracuse in the final seconds of Friday’s boys basketball matchup.
High school roundup: Chittenango boys basketball player joins 1,000-point club in win over Mexico
Chittenango’s Tyrus Kelly reached 1,000-career points Thursday night in a dominant victory over Mexico. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cicero-North Syracuse, Corcoran combine for 328 points in 2 boys basketball games over last 48 hours
Cicero-North Syracuse and Corcoran combined for 328 points during two boys basketball matchups over the last 48 hours. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Senior’s game-winning bucket with less than 5 seconds lifts Henninger over West Genesee (46 photos)
Henninger senior Iyanna Kyles dominated the paint all game, but her most important basket came in the final five seconds of Wednesday night’s girls basketball matchup against West Genesee.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0