Rep. Bobby Scott hosting roundtable to discuss Richneck shooting
Rep. Bobby Scott is hosting a roundtable with community leaders to discuss the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.
The shooting, which police say involved a 6-year-old student shooting his teacher, has shocked the Newport News community.
We are live-streaming this discussion, in which Rep. Scott plans on meeting with community leaders and experts to discuss "holistic and evidence-based steps that can help protect students, educators, and schools."
