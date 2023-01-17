ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Rep. Bobby Scott hosting roundtable to discuss Richneck shooting

By Madeline Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Rep. Bobby Scott is hosting a roundtable with community leaders to discuss the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.

The shooting, which police say involved a 6-year-old student shooting his teacher, has shocked the Newport News community.

We are live-streaming this discussion, in which Rep. Scott plans on meeting with community leaders and experts to discuss "holistic and evidence-based steps that can help protect students, educators, and schools."

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

