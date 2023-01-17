Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim With Detachable Disc Won’t Have an Upgraded System: Report
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is rumoured to get a Slim version, just like its predecessors did. The PS5 Slim is even supposed to get a detachable disc drive. However, according to a new report, it will simply just be a redesign of the console. According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson,...
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Getting Another Fan-Favorite JRPG
A new report has claimed that Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S should soon be able to play a popular JRPG from yesteryear. This week has already been a pretty big one for Xbox fans when it comes to JRPGs as titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise have all landed on the gaming platform for the first time. And while Microsoft has made clear in the past that it wants to keep bringing other Japanese games to Xbox hardware, it looks like this pursuit will be continuing later in 2023.
ComicBook
Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%
A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
ComicBook
Steam Discounts Popular Shooter to Lowest Price Ever of $3
Until February 2, one of the best first-person shooters is only $3, the cheapest it has ever been on the digital PC storefront. For many, the PC is the home of first-person shooters because of mouse and keyboard, though advancements in aim assist and the popularity of free-to-play games on consoles are starting to challenge this idea. That said, it's hard to deny that the best place to play Titanfall 2 is PC. If you've never played the EA shooter, well now you don't have any excuse because it's only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it on any platform, not just Steam.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
Comments / 0